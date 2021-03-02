Badger Precollege: Badger Summer Scholars

News and Information for the 21st Century
June 21 – July 2, Monday – Friday, Online
In News and information for the 21st Century: Students will learn foundational reporting skills for print and electronic media. Together with instructors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s top tier School of Journalism and Communication, students will develop an appreciation of how different media influence the nature of the information presented to citizens. This course will introduce students to basic technical skills of journalism as traditional, mainstream news organizations expand their digital presence. Students learn to define, debate, and reflect on what constitutes “news” and the role of organizations, researchers, and most importantly, themselves and their peers in news creation and consumption. At the end of this course, students will acquire an understanding of how to look for and truly understand who/what is the source behind the content they see. Students will also reflect on some of the most critical challenges faced by journalism today, including misinformation, citizen distrust and polarization and the impact of social media.
This course is intended for students interested in journalism, media, social media, writing, communications and political science.
Who it is for
Badger Summer Scholars is a transformative learning opportunity for high school students across several academic areas of interest. Applicants should be ready to take the next step in their academic journey and to engage in a rewarding college program with peers from all over the country.
What to expect
Participants in the program will learn what it is like to be a badger and gain valuable experience in a dynamic and challenging learning environment, all while interacting with UW–Madison faculty at a top-ranked university. You will choose one academic track to focus on during the academic day. Class sizes are kept small to allow for an engaging course and are taught by UW–Madison instructors who have the same level commitment and involvement from Badger Summer Scholars as they would from college students.
During class, you will utilize the same online platforms as UW–Madison students, Canvas, Blackboard and Zoom. After class blocks are over, you will participate in a series of college preparatory workshops, designed to help you become familiar with the college application process and college life. You will also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and connect online with fellow participants.
RESIDENTIAL PROGRAMS & COVID-19
All Badger Precollege program will now be offered fully online for summer 2021. We are working to ensure that our campus immersion experiences are replicated online. We are committed to delivering quality academic and community building experiences and look forward to learning in a virtual setting with our students this summer.
BADGER SUMMER SCHOLARS AT A GLANCE
TUITION & FEES
$1,200 domestic/$1,440 international per session
$60 Application Fee, Nonrefundable
GRADE LEVEL
For students finishing grades 9‑12
APPLICATION OPEN AND CLOSE DATES
January 12, 2021 – April 30, 2021
