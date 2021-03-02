Badger Precollege: Badger Summer Scholars

News and Information for the 21st Century

June 21 – July 2, Monday – Friday, Online

In News and information for the 21st Century: Students will learn foundational reporting skills for print and electronic media. Together with instructors from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s top tier School of Journalism and Communication, students will develop an appreciation of how different media influence the nature of the information presented to citizens. This course will introduce students to basic technical skills of journalism as traditional, mainstream news organizations expand their digital presence. Students learn to define, debate, and reflect on what constitutes “news” and the role of organizations, researchers, and most importantly, themselves and their peers in news creation and consumption. At the end of this course, students will acquire an understanding of how to look for and truly understand who/what is the source behind the content they see. Students will also reflect on some of the most critical challenges faced by journalism today, including misinformation, citizen distrust and polarization and the impact of social media.

This course is intended for students interested in journalism, media, social media, writing, communications and political science.