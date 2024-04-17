Q&A With Alumni Award Winner Yoko McIvor Lieberman

Yoko McIvor Lieberman is the Vice President, Global Brand Marketing at Ralph Lauren and one of this year’s Distinguished Service Award winners. She is a marketing leader who specializes in developing influential brands that resonate with contemporary culture. At Ralph Lauren, she oversees marketing efforts for the flagship brand, Polo, and orchestrates cross-brand strategies for the $6.5 billion portfolio. During her tenure, she led the brand through pivotal evolutions with the executive committee; large-scale global brand campaigns; and several crowning achievements including their sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Team, the launch of the brand’s first shoppable livestream fashion show, and the creation of their global sustainability and cause marketing platforms.

Prior to joining Ralph Lauren, McIvor Lieberman held positions at Calvin Klein and the advertising agency Lloyd + Co, where she developed campaigns for Jil Sander, Theory, Oscar de la Renta and Sony Music.

Her family recently relocated from New York City to Atlanta and welcomed their second baby. She is enjoying this time raising her two young girls, perhaps her most important work of all, while studying the power of brands to influence the advancement of social and environmental sustainability.

What does this award mean to you?

I am a planner. Yet when I graduated I didn’t have a clear plan. I took a risk, declined the “safe” corporate marketing role at home in Minneapolis and went to New York to pound the pavement. This felt crazy at the time, but looking back now the seeds from the J-School were planted and ready to grow in any number of directions. To me, this award is a testament to my professors, mentors, and parents who planted those seeds of curiosity and confidence. I’ve just been watering them along the way.

What is the most important lesson you learned in the J-School?

The power of the story. No matter the industry, application or audience, good writing and storytelling are the key to creating any kind of change.

Do you have a favorite J-School memory?

One day at the J-school I joined a presentation on travel journalism by alumnus Peter Greenberg, then NBC Today Show travel correspondent. I was floored and inspired. I asked a million questions. He later hired me as an intern and production assistant, which became defining roles of my career teaching me the powerful cocktail of passion, creativity and work ethic.

What advice would you give to your college self?

Dream big! If you can dream it, you can do it. Stay curious and dig into your interests…they will lead you to your people and the best opportunities. Internships, internships, internships! And ride the wave…say yes, take the risk, and figure it out as you go.

Favorite Madison hangout?

Sunny days on the terrace, cramming at Memorial, mason jars at the Red Shed, dinners on Willy St., and Paul’s Pel’meni capping those late nights on State St.!

Favorite J-School subject?

Professor Culver’s J202 hooked me! She quickly honed my writing and critical thinking skills. Professor Shah put those skills into practice by building real-life advertising campaigns. He set me on my career path. And the enlightening ethics coursework on media and minorities stayed with me, inspiring my growing focus on social impact and sustainability.