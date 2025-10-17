SJMC Breaks Donation Records During Fill the Hill 2025

This year, the donations made to the SJMC Annual Fund beat its previous records yet again! Thank you “Flock”stars! Your Fill the Hill donations help the SJMC provide financial support to students, update our learning spaces and technology, support professional development opportunities and engage in inclusive initiatives that make the SJMC somewhere all students feel they belong. Take a look at the results:

Fill the Hill 2025 By the Numbers:

13th

annual Fill the hill.

24

Hours of giving and flamingo fun.

$17,720

Raised for SJMC students.

131

Gifts made to the SJMC.

#2

In gifts and dollars raised in L&S.

5%

Increase in dollars raised for the SJMC during Fill the Hill (last year we raised $16880).

1

Spice the Hill Challenge completed.

This year, we asked donors to help get the SJMC to 120gifts, and in return SJMC’s Professor Pete Long would partake in a “Spice the Hill” hot wing challenge. Check out the video below to see if Pete could handle the heat!

Thank you to our faculty, students, alumni and friends for making Fill the Hill 2025 so successful! We are so grateful for your support!