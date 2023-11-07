Join us for the Winter 2023 J-School Graduation Celebration!
You’ve put in the hours, you’ve done the work, now it’s time to celebrate! Join us on Wednesday, December 13 for a celebratory send-off for all your hard work at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Many J-School faculty and staff will be in attendance and students are welcome to invite guests. The event will include light refreshments, photo opportunities, brief remarks and individual student recognition.
Wednesday, December 13
11 a.m.–noon CT
Nafziger Conference Room
5055 Vilas Hall
Graduating Students
Please complete one of the forms below by Friday, December 1. The form helps us to get important information for the event, including pronunciation of your name, your photo and memories for a slideshow.
FAQs
This is an accordion element with a series of buttons that open and close related content panels.
Is this event a formal graduation ceremony?
No, this event is a casual celebratory send-off for all of your hard work in the J-School. There will be light refreshments, mingling with faculty and staff and photo opportunities.
Can I bring guests?
Yes, of course! Families, friends, peers and classmates are welcome to attend and celebrate with you.
What is the dress code?
This event is casual so come as you are. Graduates are welcome to bring graduation attire to take photos with our provided props and frames as well as with faculty and staff.
When is the UW-Madison Winter 2023 Commencement Ceremony?
The UW-Madison Winter 2023 Commencement: Bachelor’s, Masters and Doctoral Ceremony is Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. CT at the Kohl Center (607 W. Dayton Street). More details can be found at the UW-Madison Commencement website.
Save the Date!
December graduates are invited to attend and participate in the Spring J-School Graduation Celebration on Friday, May 10, 2024 from noon–2 p.m. at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery H.F. DeLuca Forum (330 N Orchard Street). The event will include individual recognition of each graduate, a special guest speaker, professional photography and plenty of opportunities for personal photos and socializing.
The event is free and open to all graduates, as well as your friends and family. No tickets or registration is required for guests. For those unable to attend in-person, a livestream of the event will be available. Stay tuned for more information closer to the celebration!