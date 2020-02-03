Featured News
New Faculty Q&A with Assistant Professor Ross Dahlke
This January, alum Dr. Ross Dahlke returned to Vilas Hall and joined the School of Journalism and Mass Communication as an assistant professor.
Badger Love Stories
This Valentine’s Day, the SJMC is celebrating the multitude of “Badger Love Stories” that have flourished across campus and within Vilas Hall.
SJMC Alum Steve Raymer (BA'67, MA'71) Donates Archive to Wisconsin Historical Society
This past October, alum Steve Raymer (BA’67, MA’71) delivered the archive of his life’s work to the Wisconsin Historical Society from his decades-long career as a photojournalist for National Geographic.
Connect. Collaborate. Create.
One of the earliest communication programs in the country, the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication is also one of the best. We ground our teaching in the liberal arts, preparing students not just for the jobs of today, but for the ever-changing media landscape of tomorrow. From the heart of a world-class university, we create critical thinkers, problem solvers, researchers and innovators.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The UW SJMC is committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion through our scholarship and everyday practices. Through our daily work as academics and educators we have asserted our commitment to making this world a safer, more productive, more equitable place for everyone.
