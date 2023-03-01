Join us for the 2023 SJMC Graduation Celebration!

You’ve put in the hours, you’ve done the work, now it’s time to celebrate! Join us on Friday, May 12 for an in-person celebration of all your hard work at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The event will include individual recognition of each graduate, a special guest speaker, professional photography and plenty of opportunities for personal photos and socializing.

The event is free and open to all graduates, as well as your friends and family. No tickets or registration is required for guests. For those unable to attend in-person, a livestream of the event will be available.