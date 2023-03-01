Congratulations, Class of 2023!
Join us for the 2023 SJMC Graduation Celebration!
You’ve put in the hours, you’ve done the work, now it’s time to celebrate! Join us on Friday, May 12 for an in-person celebration of all your hard work at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The event will include individual recognition of each graduate, a special guest speaker, professional photography and plenty of opportunities for personal photos and socializing.
The event is free and open to all graduates, as well as your friends and family. No tickets or registration is required for guests. For those unable to attend in-person, a livestream of the event will be available.
Friday, May 12
Noon-2 p.m. CT
Wisconsin Institute for Discovery
H.F. DeLuca Forum
330 N Orchard Street
Livestream:
go.wisc.edu/sjmcgraduation
Graduating Students
To participate in the ceremony, please complete one of the forms below by Friday, April 28. The form helps us get important information for the event, including pronunciation of your name, your photo and memories for a slideshow.
Please note, this celebration is not the official commencement ceremony and degrees are not conferred until the Camp Randall Ceremony on May 13, 2023. More information on the UW Commencement can be found here: https://commencement.wisc.edu/spring-2023/
General Event Information
Parking
There are a variety of departmental graduation celebrations on May 12, so parking will be important to find early.
The following campus lots and structures are open for guest parking, and closest to The Discovery Building:
- Engineering Drive Ramp (Lot 17)
- University Avenue Ramp (Lot 20), across from The Discovery Building
- Union South Garage (Lot 80), behind The Discovery Building