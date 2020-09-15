School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Hear from alums with a variety of experience about their career journeys and how you can break into the field.

Career Chats

Week 1: Print and Digital Journalism

Monday, September 21 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT

  • Peter Coutu (BA’18) – Reporter, The Virginian Pilot
  • Jake Nisse (BA’19) – Digital Producer, The New York Post
  • Gerald Porter (BA’18) – Reporter, Bloomberg News
  • Natalie Yahr (MA’19) – Reporter and Podcast Producer, The Capital Times

Register: [link]

Tuesday, September 22 – 5:00-6:00 p.m. CDT

  • Madeline Heim (BA’18) – Health and Science Reporter, USA Today
  • Cara Lombardo (MA’16) – Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter, The Wall Street Journal
  • Rose Lundy (BA’16) – Public Health Investigative Reporter, Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting
  • Andrew Tucker (BA’17) – Sports Reporter, Lake Geneva Regional News

Register: [link]

Thursday, September 24 – 5:00-6:00 p.m. CDT

  • Tom Beaumont (BA’89, MA’93) – National Political Correspondent, Associated Press
  • Julie Bosman (BA’01) – National Correspondent, The New York Times
  • Peter Cameron (BA’05) – Managing Editor and Reporter, The Badger Project
  • Larry Gallup (BA’86) – Digital News Director, USA Today Network WI
  • Jonathan O’Connell (BA’01) – Staff Reporter, The Washington Post
  • Jennifer Zettel-Vandenhouten (BA’11) – Regional Editor, Duluth News Tribune

Register: [link]

Friday, September 25 – 2:00-3:00 p.m. CDT

  • Dan Hinkel (BA’04) – Reporter, The Chicago Tribune
  • Talya Minsberg (BA’11) – Assistant Sports Editor, The New York Times
  • Alex Morrell (BA’09) – Senior Wall Street Reporter, Business Insider
  • Nick Penzenstadler (BS’10) – Investigative Reporter, USA Today
  • Teresa Welsh (BA’10) – Reporter, Devex

Register: [link]