About/Contact

Get more info
Please reach out to us to find out more about how you can apply to the professional master’s program in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The deadline for applications for Fall 2021 is Dec. 15, 2020.
You can also find out more by checking out course offerings, getting details on tuition and fees, learning about career-planning services, and downloading brochures on the program and how the degree requirements break out.
How to reach us
5115 Vilas Hall
821 University Ave
Madison, Wisconsin 53706
USA
About Us
Stacy Forster, Director
Stacy Forster, a faculty associate in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, has experience working on both sides of the school’s curriculum. She spent more than a decade as a reporter, working in Madison as a state Capitol reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and in New York for the Wall Street Journal Online, writing stories and reporting for multimedia graphics. She also spent three years doing strategic communication and public relations work for UW-Madison’s Office of University Communications and Marketing. She has a graduate degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
Lisa Aarli, Graduate Advisor
Lisa joined the staff as Graduate Advisor in 2012. She facilitates the graduate admissions process and assists graduate students in all aspects of their academic careers including orientation, course selection and enrollment, funding opportunities, professional development, and steps to degree completion. Before joining the School of Journalism, Lisa taught high school for many years and worked on campus for the student government. Lisa has a BA in History from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a MS in Curriculum and Instruction from UW Madison.