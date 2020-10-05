About/Contact

Stacy Forster, a faculty associate in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, has experience working on both sides of the school’s curriculum. She spent more than a decade as a reporter, working in Madison as a state Capitol reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and in New York for the Wall Street Journal Online, writing stories and reporting for multimedia graphics. She also spent three years doing strategic communication and public relations work for UW-Madison’s Office of University Communications and Marketing. She has a graduate degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.