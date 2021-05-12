Dr. Lauren Tucker (PhD’93) Addresses SJMC Class of 2021

On Friday, May 7, 2021, the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication honored its undergraduate and graduate students in the class of 2021 in a virtual celebration. The event featured alumni speaker Dr. Lauren Tucker (PhD’93), Founder and CEO of Do What Matters, SJMC Board of Visitors member and Mass Communication Research Center fellow.

Dr. Tucker urged graduates to be builders to take on the many challenges facing our society. She emphasized the power of inclusion and working together in making a difference in the world. Watch her remarks to the class of 2021 here:

About Dr. Tucker

Dr. Lauren Tucker is the founder and CEO of Do What Matters, an inclusion management consultancy designed to shepherd the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts of communications firms from well-meaning intent to sustainable impact. Having worked at some of the most renowned advertising and marketing agencies in the world, including Leo Burnett, Burrell Communications, the Martin Agency and Merge, she focuses her research on the application of nudge theory to designing actionable inclusion solutions that help agencies and communications firms achieve sustainable diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives while driving quality growth.

Lauren is a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin, the University of Texas and the University of Virginia, and her 25+ year marketing communication career is only part of her story. She’s a community activist and one of the founders of Indivisible Chicago, a progressive organization designed to make civic engagement more accessible.