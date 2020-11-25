How J-School Alums Can Give Back

It’s the season of gratitude, and here at the J-School we have a lot to be thankful for, including our amazing network of alumni. Our alums are a special group, remaining active and engaged long after their time in Vilas Hall. If you’re a J-School alum or a friend of the School, here are three ways you can give back to current students:

Giving Time

There are lots of opportunities for J-School alums to share their experience in the professional world with current students, including career chats, classroom visits, mentoring and more. If you want to give your best advice to up and coming journalist and strategic communicators, you can join the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication Alumni Group on LinkedIn, or contact our Media, Information and Communication Career Advisor Pam Garcia-Rivera at pgarciariver@wisc.edu. Giving Gifts

Donations from our alums and friends of the school go a long way toward helping current students. Gifts to the J-School go toward student scholarships, facilities upgrades, equipment and more. Right now, you can support our Inclusive Recruitment and Student Support Initiative, which aims to recruit more students from underrepresented groups, and provide support for current students. Giving Opportunities

This summer, amidst canceled internships due to the pandemic, many of our alums stepped up to share job and internship opportunities at their companies with our graduating seniors. We were so proud and grateful for these opportunities and we encourage you all to continue to share opportunities you may have for our students. To share a career opportunity, visit our website or email Pam Garcia-Rivera .

We are so grateful for all of our alums and all of their contributions to the J-School community!