Inclusive Recruiting and Student Support Initiative: How You Can Help the J-School

Through our daily work as academics and educators, we are committed to making this world a safer, more productive, more equitable place for everyone. Inspired by our students and their own commitment to social justice, we have created an action plan to guide us in furthering our efforts.

Our commitments include recruiting a diverse student body and building a school community where people feel a sense of belonging, so we have created the Inclusive Recruiting and Student Support Initiative. Throughout the month of December, you can support the J-School by giving a gift to this initiative.

Through the Initiative, the J-School will:

Expand recruitment efforts for undergraduate and graduate students of color by building community partnerships and encouraging the next generation of journalists, strategic communicators and scholars of color.

Support students of color in the J-School with resources, professional development opportunities and more.

Continuously create an intentionally inclusive environment in which students of color can learn, achieve and grow.

Your support for this Initiative will extend the J-School community you’ve known to more students and help ensure our shared future. Here’s how your gift can advance our efforts:

$25 help fund an orientation and social for incoming students of color

$50 hire a student to work hourly on promoting the J-School to freshmen and incoming students

$100 send a student to a professional development conference or training

$250 underwrite a digital “alumni day” to connect current students with inspirational J-School graduates

$1,000 and above contribute to hiring recruitment support

