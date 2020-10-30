J-School Flock Unites for a Successful Fill the Hill 2020

Three days, 55 hours, $16,105.84 raised, 135 flamingos. However you measure it, Fill the Hill 2020 was a huge success for the J-School, all thanks to our amazing alums, friends of the school, faculty and staff.

When we put out the flamingo signal, you all stepped up in a big way—the J-School had the most donors and dollars raised of any unit in the College of Letters and Science. The entire event saw over 2390 virtual flamingos placed on virtual Bascom Hill, meaning J-School donors accounted for 5.6% of all flamingos.

Here are some highlights from the event on Twitter:

It may be chilly in my basement office today, but thoughts of Vilas Hall warm my heart. I just made my Fill the Hill donation on behalf of the 178 students I’ll work with this year. Please join me in donating to honor your own @uw_sjmc experience! https://t.co/4Cc9OqQniZ https://t.co/YApl82yLek pic.twitter.com/XMIsKrcsS1 — Stacy Forster (@stacylf9) October 22, 2020

There’s a flamingo with my name on it. And of course my donation goes to @uw_sjmc, which taught me what I needed to know to get started in journalism. #UWFlamingos pic.twitter.com/Y76qlpuMpu — Jennifer (@BadgerJen2002) October 23, 2020

Love you, @uw_sjmc. I wouldn’t be where I am today without everything I learned in Vilas or the incredible mentors who devoted so much time to teaching a novice photographer how to write, edit, design, explore, and lead. https://t.co/rmyoczf4rM — Matthew Wisniewski (@mwisniewski) October 23, 2020

Down to the last 20 min of the UW-Madison “Fill The Hill.” I am GOBSMACKED by alumni support. We’re at 131 donors. I am just geeky enough to hope that we can get to 202 (see what I did there?) Join us in this @uw_sjmc drive! https://t.co/6Wa9dvxvJw… #UWFlamingos — Katy Culver (@kbculver) October 23, 2020

From the bottom of our hearts to the tip of our beaks, we are so grateful to all of our J-School birds of a feather flocking together to support current students.

Your next opportunity to help the J-School is coming soon, stay tuned!