J-School Flock Unites for a Successful Fill the Hill 2020

Two flamingos frame the words 'thank you' on an iridescent pink, blue and yellow background.

Three days, 55 hours, $16,105.84 raised, 135 flamingos. However you measure it, Fill the Hill 2020 was a huge success for the J-School, all thanks to our amazing alums, friends of the school, faculty and staff.

When we put out the flamingo signal, you all stepped up in a big way—the J-School had the most donors and dollars raised of any unit in the College of Letters and Science. The entire event saw over 2390 virtual flamingos placed on virtual Bascom Hill, meaning J-School donors accounted for 5.6% of all flamingos.

Here are some highlights from the event on Twitter:

From the bottom of our hearts to the tip of our beaks, we are so grateful to all of our J-School birds of a feather flocking together to support current students.

Your next opportunity to help the J-School is coming soon, stay tuned!