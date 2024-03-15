J-School Students and WSUM Win 2023 WBA Student Awards for Excellence

On February 24, the winners of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) 2023 Student Awards for Excellence were announced and three awards were given to J-School students for their broadcasting work and WSUM received seven awards. The WBA Student Awards for Excellence recognize students’ work in broadcasting at the collegiate level for several categories including television, radio, podcasts, and multimedia.
Congratulations to all J-School students and the WSUM team for their excellent work! A full list of J-School and WSUM winners is as follows:
Newscast (Radio)
Second Place: WSUM – Oct. 3 Newscast
Feature Story (Radio)
First Place: Kathryn Reuscher, Anna Aaryo, and Anna McGlynn – Diving into the Female Athlete’s Perspective: The Hidden Voices
Sports Play-by-Play (Radio)
Second Place: WSUM – Cam Johnson Silences Camp Randall, Nov. 11, 2023
Sports Play-by-Play (TV)
Second Place: Anthony Winker, Vincent Hesprich, and Wisconsin Student U – Oct. 3, 2023 Women’s Hockey – Minnesota State at Wisconsin
Public Affairs/Talk Show (Radio)
First Place: WSUM, Heewone Lim – In Konglish
Third Place: WSUM, Lexi Spevacek, Ray Kirsch, Vince Nayman – On Wisconsin: Latinx Heritage Month
PSAs/Commercials (Radio)
Second Place: WSUM – Fire Safety Event
Website
Third Place: WSUM – wsum.org
Social Media
First Place: Taylor Smith and Staff of Curb Magazine – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X
Second Place: WSUM – Instagram