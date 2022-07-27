SJMC grad students and faculty present research, receive awards at AEJMC Conference 2022

This year, the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s annual conference returns to an in-person format August 3-5 in Detroit. Several SJMC graduate students and faculty will be presenting research and speaking on panels during the conference.
Some noteworthy sessions include PhD student Luhang Sun’s presentation during the International Communication Division’s Refereed Paper Session, “Patriotism or Bitch-hunting? A Multi-layer Computational Discourse Analysis in Chinese Misogynistic Discourses,” which won First Place Paper in the James W. Markham Student Paper Competition.
Additionally, SJMC will be co-hosting a social event with the University of Iowa on Thursday, August 4 from 8:30-10:00 p.m. in the Cabot Room on the fourth floor of the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Faculty, students and alumni are welcome to attend to network, share the latest achievements from their career and hear updates from the School.
You can check out the full schedule of SJMC research contributors and presenters below.
Wednesday, August 3
Communication Theory and Methodology Division
Refereed Paper Session – Theory Building: New Models and Perspectives to Revisit the Classics
Accuracy- and Defense-Motivated Information Insufficiency: Examining Their Downstream Consequences in the Risk Information Seeking and Processing Model
Timothy Fung and Po Yan Lai, Hong Kong Baptist University
Robert Griffin, Marquette
Sharon Dunwoody, Wisconsin-Madison
Political Communication Division
Topic – Political Polarization
Listening in a Time of Political Polarization: Evidence from U.S. Data
Yuanliang Shan and Hernando Rojas, Wisconsin-Madison
Topic – Political Social Media Content
The Chilling Effect of De-Platforming? Evidence from Trump Supporters Who Survived Twitter’s Deplatforming Post Jan. 6
Yunkang Yang and Yini Zhang, Buffalo
Josephine Lukito, Texas at Austin
Sang Jung Kim, Wisconsin-Madison
Jordan Foley, Washington State
Jiyoun Suk, Connecticut
Media Ethics and Scholastic Journalism Divisions
Teaching Panel Session
The Present and Future of Ethics in Student Media
Moderating/Presiding: Yayu Feng, St. Thomas
Panelists:
Karyn Campbell, North Greenville University
Kathleen Bartzen Culver, Wisconsin-Madison
Chris Evans, Illinois
Greg Vandergrift, St. Thomas
This session invites advisers for student-run media and ethics scholars to discuss ethics training, coaching and orientations of student staff. Panelists will offer insights into how to use the student media experience as an ethics teaching site.
Thursday, August 4
Newspaper and Online News and Public Relations Divisions
Topic IV – The Pandemic’s Continued Impact on Newsrooms and News Storytelling
Buffering Anxiety by Sharing – COVID-19 Death-related Information and Information Sharing
Gaofei Li, Xiangyun Tang and Fabien Accominott, Wisconsin-Madison
Communication Theory and Methodology Division
Refereed Paper Session: Methodological Innovations for Communication Research
Application of Signal Detection Theory in Misinformation Research
Sang Jung Kim and Markus Brauer, Wisconsin-Madison
International Communication Division
Refereed Paper Session: Award-Winning Papers in International Communication
Patriotism or Bitch-hunting? A Multi-layer Computational Discourse Analysis in Chinese Misogynistic Discourses
Luhang Sun, Wisconsin-Madison*
*First Place Paper, James W. Markham Student Paper Competition
UW-Madison and University of Iowa Social
Thursday, August 4, 8:30-10:00 p.m.
Cabot Room (4th Floor), Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center
Connect with faculty, students and fellow alums of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication! We’ll be having drinks and light appetizers on Thursday evening. We’re excited to see you, hear about your career and accomplishments, and share the latest updates from the School.
Friday, August 5
Communication Theory and Methodology Division
Topic II – Pushing Established Theories into New Contexts
What Drive Communication Flows across Social Media Platforms? Tracing 2016-2020 #Metoo on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit
Mengyu Li, Wisconsin-Madison
Jiyoun Suk, Connecticut
Yibing Sun and Dhavan Shah, Wisconsin-Madison
International Communication Division
High Density Refereed Paper Session
Theme I – Media Systems’ Impact on Media Freedom
From the Eyes of Censorship Supporters: Chinese Attitudes Regarding Two Types of Online Censorship
Xining Liao, Wisconsin-Madison