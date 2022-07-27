SJMC grad students and faculty present research, receive awards at AEJMC Conference 2022

This year, the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s annual conference returns to an in-person format August 3-5 in Detroit. Several SJMC graduate students and faculty will be presenting research and speaking on panels during the conference.

Some noteworthy sessions include PhD student Luhang Sun’s presentation during the International Communication Division’s Refereed Paper Session, “Patriotism or Bitch-hunting? A Multi-layer Computational Discourse Analysis in Chinese Misogynistic Discourses,” which won First Place Paper in the James W. Markham Student Paper Competition.

Additionally, SJMC will be co-hosting a social event with the University of Iowa on Thursday, August 4 from 8:30-10:00 p.m. in the Cabot Room on the fourth floor of the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. Faculty, students and alumni are welcome to attend to network, share the latest achievements from their career and hear updates from the School.

You can check out the full schedule of SJMC research contributors and presenters below.

Wednesday, August 3

Communication Theory and Methodology Division

Refereed Paper Session – Theory Building: New Models and Perspectives to Revisit the Classics

Accuracy- and Defense-Motivated Information Insufficiency: Examining Their Downstream Consequences in the Risk Information Seeking and Processing Model

Timothy Fung and Po Yan Lai, Hong Kong Baptist University

Robert Griffin, Marquette

Sharon Dunwoody, Wisconsin-Madison

Political Communication Division

Topic – Political Polarization

Listening in a Time of Political Polarization: Evidence from U.S. Data

Yuanliang Shan and Hernando Rojas, Wisconsin-Madison

Topic – Political Social Media Content

The Chilling Effect of De-Platforming? Evidence from Trump Supporters Who Survived Twitter’s Deplatforming Post Jan. 6

Yunkang Yang and Yini Zhang, Buffalo

Josephine Lukito, Texas at Austin

Sang Jung Kim, Wisconsin-Madison

Jordan Foley, Washington State

Jiyoun Suk, Connecticut

Media Ethics and Scholastic Journalism Divisions

Teaching Panel Session

The Present and Future of Ethics in Student Media

Moderating/Presiding: Yayu Feng, St. Thomas

Panelists:

Karyn Campbell, North Greenville University

Kathleen Bartzen Culver, Wisconsin-Madison

Chris Evans, Illinois

Greg Vandergrift, St. Thomas

This session invites advisers for student-run media and ethics scholars to discuss ethics training, coaching and orientations of student staff. Panelists will offer insights into how to use the student media experience as an ethics teaching site.

Thursday, August 4

Newspaper and Online News and Public Relations Divisions

Topic IV – The Pandemic’s Continued Impact on Newsrooms and News Storytelling



Buffering Anxiety by Sharing – COVID-19 Death-related Information and Information Sharing

Gaofei Li, Xiangyun Tang and Fabien Accominott, Wisconsin-Madison

Communication Theory and Methodology Division

Refereed Paper Session: Methodological Innovations for Communication Research

Application of Signal Detection Theory in Misinformation Research

Sang Jung Kim and Markus Brauer, Wisconsin-Madison

International Communication Division

Refereed Paper Session: Award-Winning Papers in International Communication

Patriotism or Bitch-hunting? A Multi-layer Computational Discourse Analysis in Chinese Misogynistic Discourses

Luhang Sun, Wisconsin-Madison*

*First Place Paper, James W. Markham Student Paper Competition

UW-Madison and University of Iowa Social

Thursday, August 4, 8:30-10:00 p.m.

Cabot Room (4th Floor), Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center

Connect with faculty, students and fellow alums of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication! We’ll be having drinks and light appetizers on Thursday evening. We’re excited to see you, hear about your career and accomplishments, and share the latest updates from the School.

Friday, August 5

Communication Theory and Methodology Division

Topic II – Pushing Established Theories into New Contexts

What Drive Communication Flows across Social Media Platforms? Tracing 2016-2020 #Metoo on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit

Mengyu Li, Wisconsin-Madison

Jiyoun Suk, Connecticut

Yibing Sun and Dhavan Shah, Wisconsin-Madison

International Communication Division

High Density Refereed Paper Session

Theme I – Media Systems’ Impact on Media Freedom

From the Eyes of Censorship Supporters: Chinese Attitudes Regarding Two Types of Online Censorship

Xining Liao, Wisconsin-Madison