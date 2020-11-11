SJMC Graduate Students and Faculty to Present at NCA Annual Convention

The National Communication Association will hold its annual convention virtually November 19-22, 2020. The 106th annual convention’s theme, “Communication at the Crossroads,” is sure to promote engaging discussion on important topics. Graduate students and faculty from the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication will be active throughout the conference presenting research and speaking on panels. Here’s a look at the sessions featuring SJMC students and faculty:

Thursday, November 19

How Do We Engage With Communication Functions on an mHealth System for Social Support? The Time Dynamics of Modality Interactivity Sponsor: Human Communication and Technology Division Author: Ellie Fan Yang ; Co-Authors: Ranran Mi, Dhavan Shah, Luis Adrian Loya , Claire Campbell, Alexander Tahk, Dave Gustafson

The promises and perils of message framing effects in health communication Sponsor: Health Communication Division Presented During: Collaboration Space: Table 1 Spotlight on Message Framing Presenter: Ellie Fan Yang ; Co-Presenters: Douglas McLeod, Dhavan Shah

The North Korea Inside Journalists’ Heads: How Elites Construct Knowledge in Information-Poor Environments Sponsor: Research in Progress Roundtables Presented During: 07. Mass Media and Communication Author: Helen Cho



Friday, November 20

Diversity Workshops at the Crossroads: Institutional Legacies, Power, and What Happens after Inclusivity Trainings for Faculty, Staff, and Students Sponsor: Training and Development Division Panel discussion chaired by alum Jeff Tischauser, featuring several SJMC graduate students as panelists

The Effects of Graphic Violence Warning Labels on Selective Exposure Decisions: A Comparison Between News and Entertainment Programming Sponsor: Visual Communication Division Presented During: Design and Visual Production Author: Sang Jung Kim ; Co-Author: Karyn Riddle



Graduate School Virtual Open House

In addition to these sessions, the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication will be participating in the NCA Convention’s Graduate School Virtual Open House. To learn more about our graduate degree programs, you can check out our video, or join us for a live Zoom information session on Wednesday, November 18 at 9 a.m. CST. To access the video or attend the session, log in to the conference portal.

You can also get more information on our website.