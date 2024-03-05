Support Madison Commons During the Big Share on March 5

Madison Commons, a hyperlocal news site run by the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, is dedicated to supporting local journalism and training students to work within a community with solutions-oriented storytelling. Show your support today, March 5, 2024, during The Big Share!

Organized by Community Shares of Wisconsin, The Big Share is a 32-hour time of online giving supporting a wide range of Wisconsin nonprofits, including Madison Commons. Madison Commons is not funded by a grant or tuition fees; it’s supported by community members and friends like you! During The Big Share, your gift to Madison Commons helps to:

Financially support student journalists and community members who contribute to Madison Commons.

Innovate the practice of journalism by teaching and experimenting with new kinds of relationship-building practices and engagement journalism.

Amplify marginalized voices in Madison and Dane County.

Plus, you can double your impact! Madison Commons publisher, professor Sue Robinson, is matching the first $1,000 raised! The Big Share runs through midnight on March 5 so show be sure to show your support today!

Donate now

About Madison Commons