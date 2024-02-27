Support the J-School! Day of the Badger Returns April 16–17

Day of the Badger is back this April 16-17, 2024! Each year, alumni, friends and students of UW–Madison come together for 1,848 minutes to show off their Badger pride and support continuing educational excellence and opportunities for future generations of J-Schoolers.

Celebrate

2023 was a record-setting year as J-School alumni and friends raised $41,206.84 from 184 gifts for the School’s annual fund. Plus, thanks to a generous group of current and former Board of Visitor members, we unlocked a matching $10,000 for the school’s 118th anniversary! This year, we’re hoping to continue our record-breaking streak.

Here’s how you can get involved

Break out your best Badger red gear!

Show off your J-School Badger pride by posting on social media. Be sure to use the hashtag #DayoftheBadger and tag @UW_SJMC!

Pay it forward and support the educational experiences of current and future generations of J-Schoolers.

Give Back

Contributions to the J-School during Day of the Badger support the School of Journalism and Mass Communication Annual Fund. Gifts to this fund will have an immediate impact a diverse array of student and faculty initiatives across the School including:

Providing financial support to deserving, passionate students including our James L. Baughman Senior Achievement Awards.

Updating learning spaces and technology to encourage greater faculty-student collaboration.

Supporting real-world projects and experiences that best prepare students for ever-changing media landscapes.

Engaging in inclusive initiatives to make the J-School a place where all students feel they belong.

Share

Join the celebration and pay it forward to current and future J-Schoolers on Tuesday, April 16th and Wednesday, April 17th. Engage in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #DayOfTheBadger and tag us @UW_SJMC on Instagram and @uwsjmc on Twitter/X.

Bookmark the donation page