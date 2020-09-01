What’s Next for Our 2020 PhD Graduates?

As summer winds to a close, many of our 2020 Ph.D. alums are heading out into the world and moving on to their next adventures.

Nearly 87 percent of our graduates are placed in university positions, with 47 percent placed in top-tier research institutions. About 13 percent find careers in government, private or nonprofit sectors.

We’re immensely proud of our graduates, especially given the unique circumstances in which they finished their time in the SJMC. We know they will continue to do great things wherever they go.

Here are the new roles some of our graduate alums are taking on:

Hyesun Choung, Ph.D. 2020 – Postdoc, Michigan State University

Jordan Foley, Ph.D. 2020 – Assistant Professor, Washington State

Josephine Lukito , Ph.D. 2020 – Assistant Professor, University of Texas – Austin

Meredith Metzler, Ph.D. 2020 – Research Lead, Northwestern Mutual

Congratulations to all!