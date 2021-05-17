By the Numbers: Day of the Badger 2021

1848

Minutes of fundraising, in honor of the year the University of Wisconsin was founded

$31,188

Dollars raised for the J-School’s annual fund, which offers discretionary support for current students. (Up from $28,801 in 2019!)

138

Total gifts given to the J-School during Day of the Badger 2021 (Up from 129 in 2019!)

35

First time donors to the J-School

$10,000

Matching gift raised by former Board of Visitors members

10

Generous former Board of Visitors members who contributed to the match, including gift leaders Ben Deutsch and Peter Fox, along with emeritus BOV members Paul Counsell, Shoshana Dichter, Cindy Mori, Sharon Stark, Carol Toussaint, Betsy Wyatt, Ali Zelenko and David Zweifel.