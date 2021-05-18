School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Vilas Insider Newsletter Spring 2021

Posted on

The SJMC logo, along with the newsletter title, "Vilas Insider Spring 2021 School of Journalism and Mass Communication"

The spring 2021 issue of the Vilas Insider newsletter is here, and coming to mailboxes soon. You can read the digital versions of the stories with additional content here.

View PDF version of the Spring 2021 Vilas Insider Newsletter