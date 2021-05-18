Vilas Insider Newsletter Spring 2021

The spring 2021 issue of the Vilas Insider newsletter is here, and coming to mailboxes soon. You can read the digital versions of the stories with additional content here.
- Letter from the Director
- Spring Scholarship News
- By the Numbers: Day of the Badger 2021
- Teaching Assistants Make the J-School Experience Possible
- Professor Lucas Graves Receives Vilas Associates Award
- Three Questions for the “Distinguished” Deb Pierce ’87
- Three Questions for Barry Baum ’92 and Arvid Gopalratnam ’04