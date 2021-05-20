J-Schoolers Receive 2020 Milwaukee Press Club Excellence in Journalism Awards

On May 19, the Milwaukee Press Club announced the winners of its Excellence in Journalism Awards at its annual Gridiron Awards Ceremony. The event, held virtually this year, honors professional and student journalists for their work in a variety of categories, including feature stories, video, audio and more. Students from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication took home 15 awards, including five top prizes. Additionally, many SJMC alums received awards in the professional categories. You can see the full list of winners on the Milwaukee Press Club website.

Congratulations to all of our student and alumni award recipients!

Best Pandemic Story in Video

BRONZE – Laura Bunn, “Quarantine: An Acrostic”

Best Long Hard Feature Story

GOLD – Brian Huynh, Curb Magazine, “404 School Not Found”

BRONZE – Addison Lathers, The Daily Cardinal, “‘The system is broken’: Madison’s local government is inaccessible to those that need it most”

Best Long Soft Feature Story

SILVER – Molly Liebergall, Curb Magazine, “Bedroom Beats”

BRONZE – Genevieve Vahl, Curb Magazine, “Take What You Need, Give What You Can”

Best Short Hard Feature Story

GOLD – Will Cioci, The Daily Cardinal, “‘Becky is going to listen to us today’: BIPOC Coalition, TAA march for racial justice and a police-free campus”

Best Editorial or Commentary

SILVER – The Daily Cardinal Editorial Board, The Daily Cardinal, “Cardinal View: What did you expect?”

Best Still Photograph/Photos

SILVER – Brian Huynh, Curb Magazine

Best Podcast

GOLD – Nathan Denzin, “Isolated: Our Corona Virus Story”

Best Newscast

GOLD – The Badger Report Staff, Tamia Fowlkes and Sally Young, The Badger Report, “The Badger Report Newscast”

SILVER. – The Badger Report Staff, Nathan Denzin and Sophia Madore, The Badger Report, “The Badger Report Newscast”

Best Program, Documentary or Special

SILVER – Hazel Tang, “Blind Spot”

Best Use of Multi-Media

SILVER – Elizabeth Marie Lang Oreamuno, “Covida: The Corona Virus in Costa Rica”

Best Website Design

BRONZE – 2020 Curb Pause team, Curb Magazine

Best Local News or Feature Website

GOLD – UW SJMC Journalism 335 Class, Fall 2020 (Instructor Pat Hastings) “2020 in 20-20”