SJMC Faculty and Grad Students Present Research at Virtual ICA Conference

This week, graduate students and faculty from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication will be presenting their research at the International Communication Association‘s annual conference, which is being presented virtually from May 27-31. The conference is titled “Engaging the Essential Work of Care: Communication, Connectedness, and Social Justice” and includes presentations, panels and poster sessions on a variety of topics.

This year, PhD student Jianing Li and Professor Mike Wagner earned the Top Poster Award for “Partisanship in Context: The Asymmetric Influence of Local Newspaper Context and Selective Exposure on Political Misperceptions in the US” in the Political Communication Interactive Poster Session.

Here’s a look at the sessions featuring SJMC faculty and students:

EXTENDED SESSION: Exploring Media and Digital Activism Across China, Hong Kong, and Korea

Activism, Communication and Social Justice Participant: Digital Activism in the Networked Age: Homophily-Based Repertoire in China’s #MeToo Movement – Mengyu LI

Interrogating Contemporary Activism: Protest Paradigms, Repertoires of Action and Media Framing

Activism, Communication and Social Justice Participant: >Do You See What I See? Partisan Protests, Partisan Media, and the Protest Paradigm – Shreenita Ghosh

Media Use and the Parent-Child Dynamic

Children, Adolescents and Media Participants: Problematic Internet Use and Mental Wellbeing Among Adolescents: The Moderating Role of Parent-Adolescent Relationship – Juwon Hwang , Catalina Toma

CAT COVID Cavalcade: [Mis]Information Communication and Technology Chair: Chau Tong



I Get by With a Little Help From My Friends: Digital Social Support

Communication and Technology Participants: The Communication Dynamics of mHealth Affordances: Initiation, Intensity, Duration, and Mutual influence in Online Social Support – Ellie Yang , Ranran Mi , Dhavan Shah , Porismita Borah, David Gustafson

Movements and Mobilization Through Technology

Activism, Communication and Social Justice Participants: Searching for BLM: Search Behavior and Google Results During the 2020 Black Lives Matter Protests – Chau Tong , Nicholas Diakopoulos

The Good, The Bad, and The Anonymous: Effects of Identifiability Online

Communication and Technology Participants: Effects of Online Content Permanency on Perceived Anonymity and Cyber Bullying Intentions – Muheng Yu, Karyn Riddle

Communication History Interactive Poster Session

Communication History Participant: Imagining a Socialist Utopia in the 19th and Early 20th Century – Jesse Benn

Computational Approaches to Online Discourses

Political Communication Participants: Talking Past Each Other: Expression Polarization in Immigration Discourses on Twitter – Xiaoya Jiang , Yini Zhang, Jisoo Kim , Dhavan Shah

Computational Methods Interactive Poster Session

Computational Methods Participants: Evaluating Biases and Sample Representativeness of Twitter Data – Kaiping Chen, Sijia Yang , Zening Duan

HIGH-DENSITY: Computational Approaches to Agenda-Setting and Framing

Mass Communication Participants: Bot as Strategic Communicator in the Digital Public Space: Evidence for Algorithmic Agenda-Setting During the COVID-19 Pandemic – Zening Duan , Jianing Li , Josephine Lukito, Xuanzhou Chen, Dhavan Shah , Sijia Yang

On the Othering of Minorities and Migrants in News and Popular Media

Ethnicity and Race in Communication Participant: Food Without A People: Food Journalism and American Thais – Elaine Almeida

Journalism, Truth, Feminism

Feminist Scholarship Participants: The Feminization of Truth-Telling Professions in Times of Disinformation: Journalism and Documentary Filmmaking in the Philippines – Omar Dumdum , Grace Simbulan

“Global” Media Ethics in the Digital Age: The Problems and the Promises

Global Communication and Social Change Chair: Lindsay Palmer Participant: Gender and Global Media Ethics – Lindsay Palmer

COVID-19: Studies in Crisis Communication

Global Communication and Social Change Participants: Media Use and Satisfaction With Government During a Pandemic – Yibing Sun, Hernando Rojas

Advancing Theory and Measurement in Health Communication

Health Communication Participants: Presumed Media Influence in Health Promotion: The Substituting Relationship Between Presumed Media Influence and Interpersonal Health Communication – Yangsun Hong, Eunyoung Myung , Sunghak Kim

Communication and Perceptions of Vaping

Health Communication Participants: Care or Purity: The Power of Moral Values and Frames on Policy Support for Vaping Regulation – Ellie Yang, Sijia Yang

Detecting and Addressing Misinformation About Health Issues

Health Communication Participants: Hope Over Fear: The Effectiveness of Hope Appeal Enhancements to Debunk COVID-19 Misinformation Amid Heightened Threat – Jianing Li , Ran Tao , Liwei Shen, Sijia Yang

Health Communication Interactive Poster Session

Health Communication Participants: Coaching Older Adults Discharged Home From the Emergency Department: The Role of Competence and Emotion in Following Up With Outpatient Clinicians – Ranran Mi , Jiaxi Wu, Gwen Jacobsohn, Manish Shah, Courtney Jones, Dhavan Shah Participants: Harshing the Buzz: Message-Induced Negative Affect Mediates the Effects of Pictorial Cannabis Product Warning Labels on Desired Outcomes – Matt Minich , Sang Jung Kim , Arina Tveleneva , Jiaying Liu, Alisa Padon, Lynn Silver, Sijia Yang

Health Communication to Decrease Substance Use

Health Communication Participants: Conversations Matter: The Importance of Positive and Negative Interpersonal Discussion on Cannabis-Related Attitudes, Behaviors, and Policy Support in At-Risk Young Adults – Arina Tveleneva , Sang Jung Kim , Matt Minich , Jiaying Liu, Alisa Padon, Lynn Silver, Sijia Yang

Message Design and Health Message Processing

Health Communication Participants: Superiority of Pictorial Cannabis Warning Labels: Experiment Evidence on Perceived Message Effectiveness and Recall Among At-Risk Young Adults – Sijia Yang , Sang Jung Kim , Arina Tveleneva , Matt Minich , Alisa Padon, Jiaying Liu, Lynn Silver

New Developments in Tobacco Risk Communication

Health Communication Participants: Emotions and Norms: Influence of Normative Perceptions and Persuasive Impacts of Discrete Emotional Appeals Within Pictorial Tobacco Control Messages in China – Ran Tao , Xinyi Wang, Shiwen Wu, Jiaying Liu, Heyu Yao, Yidi Wang, Sijia Yang

Persuasive Messaging to Curb the COVID-19 Pandemic and Infodemic: Questions and Lessons from Around the Globe

Health Communication

Mass Communication Theme Chairs: Jiyoung Lee, Sijia Yang Moderator: Ellie Yang Participants: Xiaoli Nan, Sebastian Valenzuela, Yiming Wang , Julia Weert Participatns: Coronaphobia or Xenophobia: Joint Impacts of Journalistic Practices and Online Commentary on Health Behaviors and Out-Group Discrimination in the US – Yiming Wang , Ran Tao , Junhan Chen, Sijia Yang

Access, Equity, and Inclusion in Journalism and Journalism Studies: Engaging the Global South: Postcolonial Theory and Journalism Studies

Journalism Studies Chairs: Lindsay Palmer , Bilge Yesil

Artificial Intelligence in Local Journalism: International Perspectives on Drivers and Constraints as Well as Opportunities and Risks

Journalism Studies

Human-Machine Communication Participants: Perspectives on AI Uses in Local Journalism: The Case of the US and the Fight Against Disinformation – Valerie Belair-Gagnon, Oscar Westlund, Lucas Graves , Bente Kalsnes

Journalism Studies Human-Machine Communication

Engagement With the News (Works in Progress)

Journalism Studies Participant: Rethinking News Engagement: What Journalism Studies Can Take From Public Engagement With Science – Yiping Xia

Fact-Checking and its Fields of Application (Works in Progress)

Journalism Studies Chairs: Lucas Graves Participants: Who Sets the Professional Agenda? Networks of Influence and Institution-Building in the Global Fact-Checking Field – Laurens Lauer, Lucas Graves

Misinformation and Counter-Strategies by Fact-Checking

Journalism Studies Discussant: Lucas Graves

ISMS, Categories, and Stereotypes

Language and Social Interaction Participant: Language in Digital Activism: Exploring Sexuality, Class, and Culture Through China’s #MeToo Discourse – Mengyu Li

Technical Interventions or Innovations: Online Technologies at the Intersection of Sex, Gender, Race, and Sexuality

Activism, Communication and Social Justice Ethnicity and Race in Communication Feminist Scholarship Global Communication and Social Change Participants: Technical Interventions or Innovations: Online Technologies at the Intersection of Sex, Gender, Race, and Sexuality – Paromita Pain, Yidong Wang , Songyin Liu, Lucia Gloria Vázquez, Francisco-José García Ramos, Francisco Zurian, Jessica Sage Rauchberg, Kailyn Slater, Nur Makbul, Asraful Gani

Narrative Involvement, Enjoyment, and Transportation

Mass Communication Participants: An Exploration Into Individual, Social, and Media-Based Predictors of Game of Thrones Enjoyment – Karyn Riddle, Matt Minich, Xining Liao

New Perspectives in Global Media

Mass Communication Participants: Evaluating the Effects of Nationalism and National Identity on Perceived Information Credibility of International Sports News in China – Yin Wu , Xining Liao

New Perspectives in Media and Advertising

Mass Communication Participants: The Cost of Medication and Misinformation: The Influence of Gain-Loss Appeals on Attitudes Toward Regulation of DTCA – Ayellet Pelled , Hyesun Choung , Juwon Hwang , Jiwon Kang , Yuanliang Shan , Moonhoon Choi

Pandemic, Partisanship and the Politics of COVID-19 News and Information

Mass Communication Participants: Examining How the Politicization of COVID-19 Plays Role in People’s Media Use, Knowledge About COVID-19, and Trust in the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) – Soo Kim , Tae-Joon Moon, Kwansik Mun , Hernando Rojas Participant: Politics of Debunking Misinformation Concerning COVID-19: Effects of the Perceived Political Ideology of Issues and Fact-Checkers on Correction – Jisoo Kim

Political Media: Polarization, Trust, and Credibility

Mass Communication Participant: How Does News Consumption Lead to (De)polarization? Examine the Effect of Genre on Attitude Extremity and the Moderating Roles of Slant and Attitude Consistency – Macau K. F. Mak Participant: Follow the Party or Follow the Poll? Motivated Reasoning, Credibility Judgment, and the Effect of Opinion Poll – Min-Hsin Su

Big Debates and Key Concepts: On the State of the Field

Political Communication Participants: Three Concepts for Enriching the Study of Twenty-First Century Digital, Hybrid and Contentious Communication – Chris Wells, Lewis Friedland

Do the News Media Contribute to Political Polarization?

Political Communication

Journalism Studies Participants: From #MeToo to Kavanaugh: Shifting Coverage of Sexual Violence and Gender Issues Across the Political Spectrum – Min-Hsin Su , Jiyoun Suk , Shreenita Ghosh , Porismita Borah, Christine Garlough, Dhavan Shah

How the Communicative Behavior of Politicians Contributes to Political Polarization

Political Communication Chair: Michael Wagner

Persistent Gender Differences in Political Communication

Political Communication Participant: Explaining Gender Gap in News Access Across 30 Countries: Resources, Gender-Bias Signals, and Contextual Factors – Macau K. F. Mak

Political Communication Interactive Poster Session

Political Communication Participant: Combining Hostile Media Effect With Psychological Reactance Theory: A Theoretical Synthesis – Yuanliang Shan Partisanship in Context: The Asymmetric Influence of Local Newspaper Context and Selective Exposure on Political Misperceptions in the US (Top Poster Award) – Jianing Li, Michael Wagner

Relationship Between Social Media Use, Political Discussions With Heterogenous Groups, and Political Participation

Political Communication Participants: Effects of Social Media Use on Discussion Heterogeneity and Expressive Participation: The Moderating Role of Self-Censorship – Yangsun Hong, Margarita Orozco, Hernando Rojas

The COVID-19 Pandemic: Implications for Research on Partisan Ideology and Polarization

Political Communication Participants: Red Media vs. Blue Media: Social Distancing and Partisan News Media Use in the Times of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Work in Progress) – Porismita Borah, Shreenita Ghosh , Juwon Hwang , Dhavan Shah , Markus Brauer

ICA Fellows Panel Discussion: Digital Media, Civic Society, and Communities of Opinion

Sponsored Sessions Chair: Dhavan Shah Participants: Nicole Ellison, Maria Grabe, Eszter Hargittai, Robert Holbert, Francis Lee, Douglas McLeod , Hernando Rojas, Michael Xenos, Guobin Yang

ICA Fellows Panel Discussion: Media Industries, Networked Communication, and Social Representations

Sponsored Sessions Chair: Dhavan Shah



HIGH-DENSITY: Sports Communication Student-Only/Led

Sports Communication Participants: Sports and Politics: NFL Players’ Protest and Political Participation – Moonhoon Choi , Ari Kim

Sports Communication