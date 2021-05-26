SJMC Faculty and Grad Students Present Research at Virtual ICA Conference

This week, graduate students and faculty from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication will be presenting their research at the International Communication Association‘s annual conference, which is being presented virtually from May 27-31. The conference is titled “Engaging the Essential Work of Care: Communication, Connectedness, and Social Justice” and includes presentations, panels and poster sessions on a variety of topics.
This year, PhD student Jianing Li and Professor Mike Wagner earned the Top Poster Award for “Partisanship in Context: The Asymmetric Influence of Local Newspaper Context and Selective Exposure on Political Misperceptions in the US” in the Political Communication Interactive Poster Session.
Here’s a look at the sessions featuring SJMC faculty and students:
- EXTENDED SESSION: Exploring Media and Digital Activism Across China, Hong Kong, and Korea
Activism, Communication and Social Justice
- Participant: Digital Activism in the Networked Age: Homophily-Based Repertoire in China’s #MeToo Movement – Mengyu LI
- Interrogating Contemporary Activism: Protest Paradigms, Repertoires of Action and Media Framing
Activism, Communication and Social Justice
- Participant: >Do You See What I See? Partisan Protests, Partisan Media, and the Protest Paradigm – Shreenita Ghosh
- Media Use and the Parent-Child Dynamic
Children, Adolescents and Media
- Participants: Problematic Internet Use and Mental Wellbeing Among Adolescents: The Moderating Role of Parent-Adolescent Relationship – Juwon Hwang, Catalina Toma
- CAT COVID Cavalcade: [Mis]Information Communication and Technology
- Chair: Chau Tong
- I Get by With a Little Help From My Friends: Digital Social Support
Communication and Technology
- Participants: The Communication Dynamics of mHealth Affordances: Initiation, Intensity, Duration, and Mutual influence in Online Social Support – Ellie Yang, Ranran Mi, Dhavan Shah, Porismita Borah, David Gustafson
- Movements and Mobilization Through Technology
Communication and Technology
Activism, Communication and Social Justice
- Participants: Searching for BLM: Search Behavior and Google Results During the 2020 Black Lives Matter Protests – Chau Tong, Nicholas Diakopoulos
- The Good, The Bad, and The Anonymous: Effects of Identifiability Online
Communication and Technology
- Participants: Effects of Online Content Permanency on Perceived Anonymity and Cyber Bullying Intentions – Muheng Yu, Karyn Riddle
- Communication History Interactive Poster Session
Communication History
- Participant: Imagining a Socialist Utopia in the 19th and Early 20th Century – Jesse Benn
- Computational Approaches to Online Discourses
Computational Methods
Political Communication
- Participants: Talking Past Each Other: Expression Polarization in Immigration Discourses on Twitter – Xiaoya Jiang, Yini Zhang, Jisoo Kim, Dhavan Shah
- Computational Methods Interactive Poster Session
Computational Methods
- Participants: Evaluating Biases and Sample Representativeness of Twitter Data – Kaiping Chen, Sijia Yang, Zening Duan
- HIGH-DENSITY: Computational Approaches to Agenda-Setting and Framing
Computational Methods
Mass Communication
- Participants: Bot as Strategic Communicator in the Digital Public Space: Evidence for Algorithmic Agenda-Setting During the COVID-19 Pandemic – Zening Duan, Jianing Li, Josephine Lukito, Xuanzhou Chen, Dhavan Shah, Sijia Yang
- On the Othering of Minorities and Migrants in News and Popular Media
Ethnicity and Race in Communication
- Participant: Food Without A People: Food Journalism and American Thais – Elaine Almeida
- Journalism, Truth, Feminism
Feminist Scholarship
- Participants: The Feminization of Truth-Telling Professions in Times of Disinformation: Journalism and Documentary Filmmaking in the Philippines – Omar Dumdum, Grace Simbulan
- “Global” Media Ethics in the Digital Age: The Problems and the Promises
Global Communication and Social Change
- Chair: Lindsay Palmer
- Participant: Gender and Global Media Ethics – Lindsay Palmer
- COVID-19: Studies in Crisis Communication
Global Communication and Social Change
- Participants: Media Use and Satisfaction With Government During a Pandemic – Yibing Sun, Hernando Rojas
- Advancing Theory and Measurement in Health Communication
Health Communication
- Participants: Presumed Media Influence in Health Promotion: The Substituting Relationship Between Presumed Media Influence and Interpersonal Health Communication – Yangsun Hong, Eunyoung Myung, Sunghak Kim
- Communication and Perceptions of Vaping
Health Communication
- Participants: Care or Purity: The Power of Moral Values and Frames on Policy Support for Vaping Regulation – Ellie Yang, Sijia Yang
- Detecting and Addressing Misinformation About Health Issues
Health Communication
- Participants: Hope Over Fear: The Effectiveness of Hope Appeal Enhancements to Debunk COVID-19 Misinformation Amid Heightened Threat – Jianing Li, Ran Tao, Liwei Shen, Sijia Yang
- Health Communication Interactive Poster Session
Health Communication
- Participants: Coaching Older Adults Discharged Home From the Emergency Department: The Role of Competence and Emotion in Following Up With Outpatient Clinicians – Ranran Mi, Jiaxi Wu, Gwen Jacobsohn, Manish Shah, Courtney Jones, Dhavan Shah
- Participants: Harshing the Buzz: Message-Induced Negative Affect Mediates the Effects of Pictorial Cannabis Product Warning Labels on Desired Outcomes – Matt Minich, Sang Jung Kim, Arina Tveleneva, Jiaying Liu, Alisa Padon, Lynn Silver, Sijia Yang
- Health Communication to Decrease Substance Use
Health Communication
- Participants: Conversations Matter: The Importance of Positive and Negative Interpersonal Discussion on Cannabis-Related Attitudes, Behaviors, and Policy Support in At-Risk Young Adults – Arina Tveleneva, Sang Jung Kim, Matt Minich, Jiaying Liu, Alisa Padon, Lynn Silver, Sijia Yang
- Message Design and Health Message Processing
Health Communication
- Participants: Superiority of Pictorial Cannabis Warning Labels: Experiment Evidence on Perceived Message Effectiveness and Recall Among At-Risk Young Adults – Sijia Yang, Sang Jung Kim, Arina Tveleneva, Matt Minich, Alisa Padon, Jiaying Liu, Lynn Silver
- New Developments in Tobacco Risk Communication
Health Communication
- Participants: Emotions and Norms: Influence of Normative Perceptions and Persuasive Impacts of Discrete Emotional Appeals Within Pictorial Tobacco Control Messages in China – Ran Tao, Xinyi Wang, Shiwen Wu, Jiaying Liu, Heyu Yao, Yidi Wang, Sijia Yang
- Persuasive Messaging to Curb the COVID-19 Pandemic and Infodemic: Questions and Lessons from Around the Globe
Health Communication
Mass Communication Theme
- Chairs: Jiyoung Lee, Sijia Yang
- Moderator: Ellie Yang
- Participants: Xiaoli Nan, Sebastian Valenzuela, Yiming Wang, Julia Weert
- Participatns: Coronaphobia or Xenophobia: Joint Impacts of Journalistic Practices and Online Commentary on Health Behaviors and Out-Group Discrimination in the US – Yiming Wang, Ran Tao, Junhan Chen, Sijia Yang
- Access, Equity, and Inclusion in Journalism and Journalism Studies: Engaging the Global South: Postcolonial Theory and Journalism Studies
Journalism Studies
- Chairs: Lindsay Palmer, Bilge Yesil
- Artificial Intelligence in Local Journalism: International Perspectives on Drivers and Constraints as Well as Opportunities and Risks
Journalism Studies
Human-Machine Communication
- Participants: Perspectives on AI Uses in Local Journalism: The Case of the US and the Fight Against Disinformation – Valerie Belair-Gagnon, Oscar Westlund, Lucas Graves, Bente Kalsnes
- Engagement With the News (Works in Progress)
Journalism Studies
- Participant: Rethinking News Engagement: What Journalism Studies Can Take From Public Engagement With Science – Yiping Xia
- Fact-Checking and its Fields of Application (Works in Progress)
Journalism Studies
- Chairs: Lucas Graves
- Participants: Who Sets the Professional Agenda? Networks of Influence and Institution-Building in the Global Fact-Checking Field – Laurens Lauer, Lucas Graves
- Misinformation and Counter-Strategies by Fact-Checking
Journalism Studies
- Discussant: Lucas Graves
- ISMS, Categories, and Stereotypes
Language and Social Interaction
- Participant: Language in Digital Activism: Exploring Sexuality, Class, and Culture Through China’s #MeToo Discourse – Mengyu Li
- Technical Interventions or Innovations: Online Technologies at the Intersection of Sex, Gender, Race, and Sexuality
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Studies
Activism, Communication and Social Justice Ethnicity and Race in Communication Feminist Scholarship Global Communication and Social Change
- Participants: Technical Interventions or Innovations: Online Technologies at the Intersection of Sex, Gender, Race, and Sexuality – Paromita Pain, Yidong Wang, Songyin Liu, Lucia Gloria Vázquez, Francisco-José García Ramos, Francisco Zurian, Jessica Sage Rauchberg, Kailyn Slater, Nur Makbul, Asraful Gani
- Narrative Involvement, Enjoyment, and Transportation
Mass Communication
- Participants: An Exploration Into Individual, Social, and Media-Based Predictors of Game of Thrones Enjoyment – Karyn Riddle, Matt Minich, Xining Liao
- New Perspectives in Global Media
Mass Communication
- Participants: Evaluating the Effects of Nationalism and National Identity on Perceived Information Credibility of International Sports News in China – Yin Wu, Xining Liao
- New Perspectives in Media and Advertising
Mass Communication
- Participants: The Cost of Medication and Misinformation: The Influence of Gain-Loss Appeals on Attitudes Toward Regulation of DTCA – Ayellet Pelled, Hyesun Choung, Juwon Hwang, Jiwon Kang, Yuanliang Shan, Moonhoon Choi
- Pandemic, Partisanship and the Politics of COVID-19 News and Information
Mass Communication
- Participants: Examining How the Politicization of COVID-19 Plays Role in People’s Media Use, Knowledge About COVID-19, and Trust in the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) – Soo Kim, Tae-Joon Moon, Kwansik Mun, Hernando Rojas
- Participant: Politics of Debunking Misinformation Concerning COVID-19: Effects of the Perceived Political Ideology of Issues and Fact-Checkers on Correction – Jisoo Kim
- Political Media: Polarization, Trust, and Credibility
Mass Communication
- Participant: How Does News Consumption Lead to (De)polarization? Examine the Effect of Genre on Attitude Extremity and the Moderating Roles of Slant and Attitude Consistency – Macau K. F. Mak
- Participant: Follow the Party or Follow the Poll? Motivated Reasoning, Credibility Judgment, and the Effect of Opinion Poll – Min-Hsin Su
- Big Debates and Key Concepts: On the State of the Field
Political Communication
- Participants: Three Concepts for Enriching the Study of Twenty-First Century Digital, Hybrid and Contentious Communication – Chris Wells, Lewis Friedland
- Do the News Media Contribute to Political Polarization?
Political Communication
Journalism Studies
- Participants: From #MeToo to Kavanaugh: Shifting Coverage of Sexual Violence and Gender Issues Across the Political Spectrum – Min-Hsin Su, Jiyoun Suk, Shreenita Ghosh, Porismita Borah, Christine Garlough, Dhavan Shah
- How the Communicative Behavior of Politicians Contributes to Political Polarization
Political Communication
- Chair: Michael Wagner
- Persistent Gender Differences in Political Communication
Political Communication
- Participant: Explaining Gender Gap in News Access Across 30 Countries: Resources, Gender-Bias Signals, and Contextual Factors – Macau K. F. Mak
- Political Communication Interactive Poster Session
Political Communication
- Participant: Combining Hostile Media Effect With Psychological Reactance Theory: A Theoretical Synthesis – Yuanliang Shan
- Partisanship in Context: The Asymmetric Influence of Local Newspaper Context and Selective Exposure on Political Misperceptions in the US (Top Poster Award) – Jianing Li, Michael Wagner
- Relationship Between Social Media Use, Political Discussions With Heterogenous Groups, and Political Participation
Political Communication
- Participants: Effects of Social Media Use on Discussion Heterogeneity and Expressive Participation: The Moderating Role of Self-Censorship – Yangsun Hong, Margarita Orozco, Hernando Rojas
- The COVID-19 Pandemic: Implications for Research on Partisan Ideology and Polarization
Political Communication
- Participants: Red Media vs. Blue Media: Social Distancing and Partisan News Media Use in the Times of the COVID-19 Pandemic (Work in Progress) – Porismita Borah, Shreenita Ghosh, Juwon Hwang, Dhavan Shah, Markus Brauer
- ICA Fellows Panel Discussion: Digital Media, Civic Society, and Communities of Opinion
Sponsored Sessions
- Chair: Dhavan Shah
- Participants: Nicole Ellison, Maria Grabe, Eszter Hargittai, Robert Holbert, Francis Lee, Douglas McLeod, Hernando Rojas, Michael Xenos, Guobin Yang
- ICA Fellows Panel Discussion: Media Industries, Networked Communication, and Social Representations
Sponsored Sessions
- Chair: Dhavan Shah
- Chair: Dhavan Shah
- HIGH-DENSITY: Sports Communication Student-Only/Led
Sports Communication
- Participants: Sports and Politics: NFL Players’ Protest and Political Participation – Moonhoon Choi, Ari Kim
- War and Its Victims: Views of Conflict Across Time, Space and Medium
Visual Communication Studies
- Chair: Lindsay Palmer