In Memoriam: Peter Livingston, 1942–2023

Peter Livingston, long-time close friend of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, died on February 23, 2023. Peter and his wife, Sharon, an emeritus Board of Visitors member, have strong ties to UW-Madison and were generous supporters of the J-School and astronomy department as well as local public radio and television.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held on June 10 at the Fluno Center, 601 University Avenue, from 2–4:30 p.m. His full obituary can be found on the Cress Funeral Service website.