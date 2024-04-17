Q&A With Alumni Award Winner Woohyun Yoo

Woohyun Yoo is an associate professor and Chair of the Department of Media and Communication at Incheon National University, South Korea and one of the Sharon Dunwoody Early Career Award winners. Yoo’s research is focused on the convergence of new media technologies, health communication and message effects. His work delves into various aspects of health communication such as e-Health, m-Health, computer-mediated support, cancer communication and interpersonal communication with healthcare and public health promotion.

With over 40 peer-reviewed articles in journals and 30 conference presentations to his name, Yoo has contributed to esteemed academic platforms and his research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals. Yoo frequently collaborates with public health agencies and non-profit organizations to design and implement health communication interventions. He is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of health communication professionals, believing strongly in the power of education and research to transform public health.

What is the most important lesson you learned in the J-School?

The most important lesson I learned during my time in J-School is the significance of rigorous research methodology and ethical communication practices. It taught me the importance of conducting thorough research to generate meaningful insights and the responsibility of communicating information accurately and responsibly to the public.

Do you have a favorite J-School memory?

One of my favorite memories from J-School is the sense of camaraderie and collaboration among my peers and professors. Engaging in lively discussions, working on group projects, and attending insightful lectures together fostered a sense of community and shared learning experience that I cherish to this day.

What does this award mean to you?

This award holds immense significance for me as it acknowledges excellence in both teaching and scholarly work. It also reaffirms my commitment to advancing public health outcomes through innovative communication strategies and serves as motivation to continue striving for excellence in my work.

What advice would you give to your college self?

If I could offer advice to my college self, it would be to embrace curiosity and pursue interdisciplinary interests. The intersection of digital media and health communication is constantly evolving, and having a diverse skill set and knowledge base can open doors to innovative research and collaboration opportunities.

Favorite Madison hangout?

One of my favorite hangout spots in Madison was definitely the Memorial Union Terrace. It provided a beautiful setting along Lake Mendota to relax, socialize, and appreciate the vibrant atmosphere of the city.

Favorite J-School subject?

J813, Practicum in Communication Research with Dhavan Shah.