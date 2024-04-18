Celebrating the 2024 Alumni Award Winners

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication’s 2024 Alumni Awards Ceremony will take place Friday, April 26 and will celebrate a group of accomplished alumni, faculty and staff members, undergraduate and graduate students.

This year’s impressive list of accomplished alumni includes a variety of careers in teaching, digital communications, restaurant management, sports coaching and broadcasting. They will be honored along with our James L. Baughman Senior Achievement Award winners, Teaching Excellence Award and Leadership Award winners, and Terry Hynes Innovative Leadership winners. Please join us in honoring these outstanding alumni, faculty and staff, and students and their incredible accomplishments. On, Wisconsin!

Ralph O. Nafziger Award

This award is named for the late Ralph O. Nafziger, who was director of the school from 1949 until his retirement in 1966. Nafziger built an international reputation as a leader in journalism education. The honorees receive recognition for showing remarkable professional initiative and promise within 10 years of graduation.

Mack is a multimedia producer at Milwaukee PBS where she has produced award-winning segments for “Black Nouveau,” one of the station’s legacy programs that shares stories about African Americans in the city. She was also a co-host of the station’s first podcast “Speaking Of..,” which received a Public Media Award in 2022. Mack’s favorite part of storytelling is getting out into the community and meeting a diverse group of people who share their own experiences for inspiration and change. Check out our infographic about Mack’s impressive achievements.

Cara Lombardo is Deputy Wall Street Bureau Chief for the Wall Street Journal in New York where she edits and reports for a team that covers banking, private equity, corporate dealmaking, hedge funds, fintech companies and more. She was the first to report that Twitter was preparing to sell itself to Elon Musk in April 2022. Lombardo was also part of a team that won a Gerald Loeb Award in 2021 for the coverage of Amazon’s business practices, coverage that earned them an appearance in “Icahn: The Restless Billionaire,” an HBO documentary about activist investor Carl Icahn. Learn more about Lombardo’s career here.

Sharon Dunwoody Early Career Award

The Sharon Dunwoody Early Career Award recognizes distinguished achievement in teaching and research within 5-10 years of graduation from the PhD program.