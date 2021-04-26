The Badger Report wins 2021 Eric Sevareid Award

At their virtual conference on April 15, 2021, the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association announced the winners of the 2021 Eric Sevareid Awards. The awards go to professional and student journalists from organizations of all sizes in a six-state region for outstanding work in radio, television and online journalism.

This year’s first place Student Market Television award in the Newscast category went to The Badger Report.

“[I] congratulate our students for their quality work, especially being remote,” said Pat Hastings, Distinguished Faculty Associate and instructor for J425: Video Journalism, which produces The Badger Report. “They recreated how our “newsroom” works without stepping foot in Vilas.”

Produced during the Fall 2020 semester, this year’s Badger Report students faced the additional challenge of creating a student-run livestream newscast while operating fully remotely.

This year, The Badger Report has also won awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Milwaukee Press Club.

A ceremony to honor the winners of the Sevareid Awards is scheduled to be held at the MBJA’s next in-person conference, October 8, 2021 in Minneapolis.