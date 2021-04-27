Three Questions for Jack Hart ’75

Name: Jack Hart

Title and Organization: Author and writing coach; Retired managing editor, The Oregonian; Retired faculty and administration, University of Oregon School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Graduation Year and Degree: 1975 PhD in Mass Communication

In addition to his long and accomplished career in academia at the University of Oregon, Jack Hart is the author of Wordcraft and Storycraft. Originally published in the mid 2000s, Hart has updated and released new editions of both books through the University of Chicago Press. We caught up with him to hear a bit about his books, his advice for J-Schoolers and his favorite J-School memory.

When it comes to your books, what are you most proud of?

The persistence and discipline it took to plan, launch and finish them.

What’s the best advice you have for a J-School student who wants to do what you do?

Develop an analytical mind and then never quit learning.

What is your favorite J-School memory?

Professor Ragsdale’s literary journalism class, where I first encountered the idea of narrative nonfiction.