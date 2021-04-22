2021 James L. Baughman Senior Achievement and Graduate Student Award Winners

Congratulations to our 2021 James L. Baughman Senior Achievement Award Winners! These students were selected for their outstanding academic, professional and community service achievements.

Congratulations also to our graduate students who received the SJMC Teaching Excellence Award and the Leadership Award.

The Teaching Excellence Award is presented in recognition of outstanding and inspirational teaching performance.

2021 Teaching Excellence Award Winners

Ian Kpachavi

Chuan Liu

Gryffin Loya

Matt Minich

Arina Tveleneva

The Leadership Award is presented in recognition of outstanding service as a leader and organizer of the Communication Crossroads Conference.

2021 Leadership Award Winners

Kiran Bhatia

Kruthika Kamath

Jisoo Kim

Brian Lepine

Gryffin Loya

All student award winners, along with our alumni award winners, will be honored at our Alumni Awards Ceremony on Friday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. CDT. Register for the webinar at go.wisc.edu/sjmcawards.