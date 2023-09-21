Fill the Hill 2023: Save the Date for “Flocktober” 5–6!

The flamingos are flocking to Bascom Hill on Oct. 5–6 for one of UW–Madison’s favorite homecoming traditions, Fill the Hill! For 24 hours starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, every gift the J-School receives will add a pink flamingo to the hill.

Fill the Hill is an iconic fundraising effort that brings campus lore to life in support of the university. In 1979, students and other passersby were treated to the sight of 1,008 plastic pink flamingos placed on Bascom Hill by student government pranksters from the Pail and Shovel Party. Ever since, these lawn ornaments have become a treasured UW–Madison tradition.

In 2022, the J-School raised $12,080 and for the third year in a row, raised the most money and had the highest number of donors of any unit in the College of Letters and Science. This year, we hope our J-School community will flock together and keep our streak alive to support our dedicated students.

Fill the Hill is a chance for our J-School flock to share our pride and join together to make a meaningful impact on our students’ J-School experience.

The power of gifts made to the School of Journalism and Mass Communication’s Annual Fund during Fill the Hill are far-reaching and make a meaningful difference for our students by:

Providing scholarships to our James L. Baughman Senior Achievement Award winners

Updating facilities and technology to ensure innovative hands-on classroom experiences

Enhancing our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to make the J-School a place where all students feel they belong

Join us beginning at 5 p.m. CDT on Thursday, October 5 through 5 p.m. CDT on Friday, October 6 for Fill the Hill!

Give a gift to the J-School