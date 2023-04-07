School of Journalism and Mass Communication

In Memoriam: Helen C. Schubert, 1930–2023

Helen Schubert (BA ’52), alum and friend of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, died on February 25, 2023. Helen was an award-winning, nationally recognized public relations and advertising executive whose Chicago career spanned more than 60 years. Throughout her life, Helen was a proud Badger and rarely missed a Badger basketball or football game.

Helen was laid to rest in Cedarburg, Wisconsin and her full obituary can be found on the Mueller Funeral Home website or the Chicago Tribune.