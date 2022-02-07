In Memoriam: Sharon Dunwoody, 1947-2022

Sharon Dunwoody, Evjue-Bascom Professor Emerita of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication and a leader in science communication research, died February 4, 2022, after undergoing treatment for cancer in recent months.
Sharon was the first woman Director of the School, serving from 1998-2003, and later served as UW-Madison’s Associate Dean for Graduate Education. She joined our faculty in 1981 and went on to become nationally and internationally renowned for her research and her mentorship of other scholars. She studied the construction of media messages and how people use those messages to guide their thinking and behavior. Sharon’s scholarship helped generations of journalists, students and scientists become better translators of complex ideas to audiences all over the world.
“Sharon’s wit, calm and penetrating insights will be sorely missed,” said SJMC Director Hernando Rojas. “She leaves a big mark on the field and in our School.”
Sharon’s reach in the field was nothing short of incredible. She was a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the Midwest Association for Public Opinion Research (MAPOR) and the Society for Risk Analysis. She served twice as head of the AAAS section on General Interest in Science and Technology. She is former president of both MAPOR and the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC). She was named a Fellow of the International Communication Association (ICA) in 2017.
“Sharon was so kind, so soft-spoken, so generous in her manner that it was sometimes easy for people to forget that she was an internationally known star in the field of science communication, a researcher whose studies of communicating uncertainty and scientific ethics were among the best in the world,” said Deborah Blum, a longtime SJMC colleague who now serves as director of the Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT. “She was a wonderful mentor and a wonderful friend, and she will be deeply missed.”
Sharon was the first woman to win the Paul J. Deutschmann Award from AEJMC. She was a Fulbright Distinguished Lecturer in Brazil, a visiting journalism fellow at Deakin University in Australia and the Donnier Guest Professor at Stockholm University. She was a Distinguished Alumni Fellow at her beloved BA and PhD granting alma mater, Indiana University.
“The world has way less sunlight without Sharon and her inevitable smile. Her research, teaching, and administrative achievements meant she was a role model to so many of us,” said Michigan State University Professor and longtime SJMC colleague Esther Thorson, “Being female never hindered Sharon, and her guts made her women colleagues, certainly me, braver too. With a person as outstanding as Sharon, it’s tough to name her best attributes. I have to say, however, that her integrity, which was there in absolutely every aspect of her work and her life, and her loving kindness and optimism top my personal list. I benefited from these attributes continuously over the 41 years we were friends, colleagues, and fellow birders.”
In 1986, Sharon helped found UW-Madison’s Science Journalist in Residence program, bringing notable reporters to campus to interact with the university’s leading researchers and engaging with the public on critical scientific questions of the day. Though she retired in 2013, Sharon continued to lead that program and stay active in the School and interested in the lives of her colleagues, students and alumni.
Beyond her path-breaking scholarship and public outreach, Sharon was an incredible colleague, mentor, teacher and friend. Legions of students she guided, both as undergraduate and graduate students, have gone on to impactful careers in science communication and research.
“I count Sharon among my most important academic mentors,” said Ohio State University Professor William “Chip” Eveland, a 1997 doctoral graduate and 2020 Harold L. Nelson Award winner. “She was a fantastic writer and an astounding editor, teaching me how to more effectively communicate in both academic and more public-facing writing. I always try to impart her lessons to my own students although I’m sure I don’t do it nearly as well as she did. Sharon was a kind and gentle soul, and mentoring aside, I cherished our many conversations over the years.”
Sharon’s impact was so profound that in 2019, the School created the Sharon Dunwoody Early Career Award to honor outstanding PhD graduates of the school for their accomplishments in research and teaching.
“Sharon was singular in her approach to mentorship,” said Kathleen Bartzen Culver, the School’s James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics. “She never told you what you should do. She helped you see what was possible and how you might chart your course to achieve what you wanted. Sharon made her mark through big ideas and aspirational visions, but also through quiet moments of calm reassurance.”
Jason Shepard, Professor and Chair of the Department of Communications at California State University, Fullerton, was one of the inaugural winners of the award. “Sharon was such a kind, inspiring leader from her days as director when I was an undergraduate and throughout my years in graduate study,” Shepard said. “Being recognized with an alumni award in her name is one of my proudest professional achievements.”
Sharon leaves an indelible imprint in the SJMC. Known for her kind and confident style, she had an abiding love of hummus and a knack for finding homes for a never-ending array of plants. Her colleagues remember how she welcomed them as junior faculty and seemed to always have the incisive point you had not yet considered in your latest research project or new course prep.
“I will always remember how wonderfully warm and welcoming Sharon was when I came here,” said Associate Professor Lucas Graves. “She was always popping in to offer to take me to lunch or to point me to a bit of research she thought I might appreciate. She somehow combined a fantastic wit with real gravitas and seriousness of purpose. I had no idea at first what a huge scholarly shadow she cast, but you knew instinctively that she was someone to listen to — wise and honest in the most reassuring way.”
Colleagues across the School share that admiration and will deeply miss Sharon’s presence.
“What a bright force Sharon was,” said Professor Sue Robinson. “When I arrived here without a single friend, she took me under her wing professionally and socially. She invited me to her fish fry nights and made me feel as if I had a support system. She always seemed so vibrant and happy.”
Kind, patient, wise, thoughtful and generous, Sharon Dunwoody was an embodiment and reflection of the best of us. She leaves an enormous footprint in the field and in our school and an even larger hole in our hearts.
34 thoughts on “In Memoriam: Sharon Dunwoody, 1947-2022”
Sharon was the Director when I was being recruited to the SJMC. She worked so hard to bring me here and made me feel welcome and valued. Prior to that, I was able to observe the reverence that her grad students had for her through the eyes of my former student William Eveland, who always spoke of her in asbolutely glowing terms.
I will always remember Sharon as a calm voice of reason through the turbulent times. In this sense, she was so much like my doctoral advisor Phil Tichenor that I have always felt like they could have been brother and sister. When she retired, I had hoped that Sharon’s voice would be part of the SJMC for years to come, but now that I think about it, it certainly will.
Sharon was a giant in her field, but also kind and encouraging of undergraduates, including our daughter Kate who graduated in 1999. May Sharon’s memory always be a blessing.
Sharon was a valued affiliate f the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies. Her contributions to the Institute and its faculty, staff and students were many and made with wit and humor. She will be remembered fondly and with appreciation.
Tom Yuill
Professor and Director Emeritus
Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies
Sharon was always very welcoming to the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism from our earliest days on the 5th Floor of Vilas Hall. She became a big booster — financially and through her great encouragement — of the work we do. She gave me a lovely plant that I treasured until the flood of 2019, when a move to another office during sub-zero weather spelled its demise. I will remember Sharon as wise, generous and positive — a person who radiated kindness and energy into the world.
Sharon will always be remembered with great affection by those of us who had the privilege of working with her in the Graduate School, where she was an associate dean for many years. She was the consummate team player. We all benefited from her quiet wisdom, great sense of humor, and gentle soul.
Such a devastating loss. Sharon did so much for each one of her students, all of her colleagues, our department and college, and the broader university and field. She defined whole areas of communication and broke barriers as a UW leader. But more than her accomplishments was her abiding dedication to her community coupled with warmth and patience toward everyone she encountered. She was a model academic who inspired me and shaped the norms of our department. She was kind and easygoing, yet also so thoughtful and deliberative. Deepest condolences to Steve and all those who counted her as a friend. She will be deeply missed.
Sharon was eveything already said here, and more. She will be missed by so many. In the past year or so, she was among a small group of MAPOR ol’ timers who were, like her, MAPOR Fellows. We used to have dinner together at the conference each fall, then held monthly Zoom sessions in fellowship, once a month or so, during the Pandemic. She was always so engaging, and generous in her comments. She leaves an empty seat at the “table.” Farewell, Susan.
Sharon was one of the most generous and supportive people I ever worked with, in addition to being one of the least egotistical. Her down-to-earth, accessible personality disguised an acute intelligence laced with surprising, unexpected insights that always helped and benefitted their recipients. She maintained a continuing interest in the ups and downs of my own career and was always there to help, even though there she stood to gain nothing by it. I will miss her very much and only regret all the conversations and talks we never had a chance to have..
This bio seems to use the word kind a dozen times and I’m still not sure that’s enough.
Thank you, Sharon, for all you taught us in class to be professionals, and by example to be good humans. I will miss you.
I remember being the shy new kid at my first environmental conference. Sharon reached out and made me feel like I was in the right place and a part of the community. Her brilliance and kindness will be missed.
Sharon was such a giving and humble colleague. And while a giant in her field, she would never let on to that fact, and would always encourage and lift up anyone lucky enough to work with her. I personally benefitted from Sharon’s incredible teaching through the Aldo Leopold Leadership Fellows Program. Such a devoted and inspiring friend, colleague and leader. Sharon Dunwoody will be deeply missed by so many on campus and well beyond.
I’m too sad for words. Everything I have achieved as a scholar started with her. Having a female mentor and someone so honest and real to help me start my career – I can’t explain how profoundly she impacted me. Let us all commit to being the mentor to others that Sharon was to so many of us.
Sharon was a wonderful colleague. One of those people who made working at Wisconsin special.
Sharon’s blend of incisive intelligence, warmth, and kindness helped welcome me to the discipline; she was one of those people whose presence led me to realize that I’d found my intellectual home in Communication. We are better as a field because of her–better not just intellectually, but in our quality as a community.
Sharon was a treasure and she embodied the Wisconsin Idea.
I was director of what is now the iSchool when Sharon directed the J School. She helped me navigate the shoals of departmental leadership as well as a number of searches for cluster hires. And she became my friend as well as colleague, meeting monthly post-retirement for coffee until COVID reduced those gatherings, but remaining book club colleagues until the end. I miss her sorely.
Sharon and I were members of a systemwide task force in the mid-1980s that worked on guidelines for a substantial faculty and staff “catch up” pay increases. We were appointed by then Provost Bernie Cohen, Sharon representing the faculty, I the academic staff. It was a tough assignment as we needed to establish the Madison had a different peer group, and different catch-up needs from other institutions in the UW System. Now that is an established understanding, but then very contentious at the time. I was in charge of organizing the data to support our position and felt it made such a strong case, which was true. Sharon was crucial in her calm and conciliatory way of dealing with the representatives of the other campuses. We were successful in the end, and I have always admired Sharon’s abilities in this tense situation, and it has turned out to be very important to UW-Madison as time went on.
Such a treasure within the UW J-School (and far beyond); a compassionate and gracious educator, researcher, colleague and friend. Sharon influenced so many to pursue quality work with both empathy and rigor. A loss beyond measure.
Sharon was a mentor and friend for nearly 30 years. She convinced me to come to UW to explore risk and science communication with her together. Always supportive, always a confidant, I will miss her tremendously.
My heart is heavy today. Sharon was such a wonderful person to work with. Her wide ranging contributions to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts are one example of her successful efforts to make our state and world a better place. She leaves a lasting impression on our field through her scholarship, and on our hearts through her warm and welcoming presence in our lives. We will miss her.
She was a mentor, colleague and friend beginning with my venture into graduate school more than 30 years ago. I always felt like she believed in my capacity to make a difference, which is such a gift to give someone. She made an immeasurable difference herself, in her field, in the lives and careers of her students and colleagues, through the organizations she served with her leadership and expertise, and her grace, kindness and brilliance. What an amazing human being.
Sharon was a great lover of wetlands. We at Wisconsin Wetlands Association are saddened by her passing, but will remember the shining light that came with her and her communications about the wonder and beauty of wetlands.
Sharon was a remarkable colleague. We shared a common commitment to effectively connect science with society. On Campus and elsewhere she championed respectful connectivity with individuals and with groups. Sharon was an exemplar of living the Wisconsin Idea.
One word, above all, encapsulates Sharon’s being: generosity. For over 25 years, I’ve witnessed her kindness toward family, friends and colleagues. She cared deeply for students, serving often in our L&S Student Academic Affairs Faculty Appeals. There, as in many other settings, she provided motivation and guidance to help them to adjust to challenging times. We will all miss her dearly.
Sharon opened my eyes to what was possible in science communication while I studied in her program. Her kindness, wit, passion, and rigor were incredibly inspiring. Her persistence in connecting students with job and funding opportunities is something I’ll never forget – she truly cared about the success of everyone around her so generously and freely. Sending condolences and support to her family, close friends, and colleagues…
Sharon arrived about the time I was leaving Madison. My heart is saddened to know her wise, kind and gracious demeanor is lost to us but strong in our memories.
I’m so sorry to hear this news. I took Sharon’s science writing class in grad school, and she was one of my MS committee members. Her intelligence, kindness, sense of humor, and enthusiasm for science and teaching made her an ideal professor and all-around wonderful person. It would be impossible to calculate the positive impact that she had on science communication in general and on individual lives and careers in particular.
I am beyond sad, but will concentrate on the positive. I met Sharon in 1978 when I was a postdoc at OSU and the broad gentle smile she had then is something she never lost. She was always positive, supportive, and saw the good in everything. She didn’t hide her ambivalence about leaving OSU for Wisconsin back then and her work always had a broader ambivalence — involving the complexity of concepts. Her contributions to science journalism, and her tremendous work on the Tichenor model with Bob Griffin are great testaments. She stayed with us at a miniconference in the 1980s, and was gracious and kind; she was always positive and loved MAPOR, she offered an evaluation of our School as an outside consultant, and I remember having the most fun having drinks with her and Leo Jeffres. She was always there at MAPOR with Steve and added so much personally and intellectually. What a loss. She did so much for the field, students, and our appreciation of what we do. That’s the legacy of positivity that I will always remember.
I am so very saddened to learn of our loss of Sharon. She deserved to enjoy a much longer life and those that cared for her deserved to have her in their lives for much longer. I knew Sharon via our joint attendance at the annual MAPOR conference for more than 40 years. I always enjoyed chatting with her and greatly respected her well-considered views. If you never met Sharon, then you were the poorer for it.
This is a huge loss for family, friends, and colleagues, and for Sharon herself.. She was a wonderful person and scholar–so bright, positive, sensitive and witty. Her insights were always right on target, and she accomplished so much without being pretentious or pedantic. She stands out among all of Indiana’s former doctoral students as one of the very best in every way. I will miss her wisdom and laughter and smile at our annual MAPOR meetings more than I can put into words.
It’s really a surprising sad news to me. My email record shows that Sharon sent me her final response on October 26, last year. When I tried to reach her again last December, there was no response. Since then, I have wondered what happened to her. Now, this sad news!
My “vague” memory is that I met Sharon for the first time, at the AEJMC annual conference held in Portland, Oregon, 1988. There was kind of a session of founding the field of Science Journalism & Communication. In order to attend it, I made a long trip from Seoul, Korea. Every one welcomed me, certainly the only overseas participant, so much for such an effort.
I have met her at international conferences from time to time and exchanged papers. Of course, we have exchanged emails more often. She was always not only kind and tender but also “helpful!”, although our theoretical views were quite different. I miss her as many do!
Hak-Soo Kim
Distinguished Professor of DGIST & Professor Emeritus of Sogang University, South Korea. Fellow, International Communication Association & Korean Academy of Science & Technology.
I was fortunate to meet Sharon as a Ph.D. student and was then lucky enough to continue to see her once or twice a year at various meetings. She was just as thoughtful and kind to me as a new graduate student as she was a colleague. There’s no question that she’ll be remembered as a founding figure in science, risk, and environmental communication scholarship but I trust we’ll also continue to honor her character as a colleague. I see her as a model member of the scientific community and look forward to remembering her with all of you.
To say I lucked out when Sharon agreed to be my PhD advisor would be an understatement. I am an immensely better researcher, instructor, and graduate advisor because of her.
Sharon and I joined the School of Journalism at Ohio State at the same time–the summer of 1977. Sharon had just finished her doctorate at Indiana. I was moving from the faculty at Syracuse University. We have been dear personal and professional friends ever since.
I have many wonderful memories of and stories to tell about Sharon, but this one is my favorite, and I’ve told it many times. It is a true story, and it says so very much about Sharon.
I was walking down the hallway to Sharon’s office at OSU for a chat as a young man was leaving her office. He was smiling and he kept thanking Sharon for her help.
I said to Sharon that must have been a very good conversation and I asked her what she had told the student
She said she had told the young man she thought he was in the wrong field and that he should change his major.
That was Sharon. She had the ability to be direct with people, to be honest, and to be helpful regardless of the message. She cared about people, and she communicated that so very well.
I don’t want to think about Sharon in the past. My memories of her are very much alive, and I plan to keep them that way.