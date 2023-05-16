SJMC Students and Curb Magazine Win Milwaukee Press Club 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards

The Milwaukee Press Club announced the winners of their 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards at their annual Gridiron Awards Ceremony on May 12. Many J-School students, Curb Magazine, and The Daily Cardinal staff won awards for their outstanding work. This award is presented to professional and student journalists for their journalistic work across multiple categories including news and feature writing, visual and audio journalism, and online and multimedia design. Students in the J-School took home 24 awards, including 14 Gold prizes. Additionally, many J-School alumni took home professional awards for their work.
Congratulations to all of our student and alumni award winners!
SJMC AWARD WINNERS:
WRITING
Best News Story
- GOLD: Maddie Bergstrom
The Badger Herald
“Students speak out on misrepresentation in Summer Term photoshoot”
- BRONZE: Ben Cadigan
The Badger Herald
“New Chazen exhibition highlights UW’s history of discrimination”
Best Long Hard Feature Story
- GOLD: Audrey Thibert
The Badger Herald
“Not enough, not yet: UW makes progress on sexual assault response, but shortcomings persist”
- SILVER: Erin Gretzinger
Curb Magazine
“Band-Aid on a Bigger Wound”
Best Long Soft Feature Story
- SILVER: Allyson Fergot
Curb Magazine
“Prairie Protectors”
Best Short Hard Feature Story
- GOLD: Samantha Benish
The Daily Cardinal
“Nurses ‘just want to be appreciated’ amidst COVID-19 challenges”
Best Short Soft Feature Story
- GOLD: Jackson Walker
The Daily Cardinal
“Like he never left: Mike Leckrone returns to showbiz with ‘Moments of Happiness’”
Best Editorial or Commentary
- BRONZE: Celia Hiorns
The Badger Herald
“Tim Michels’ response to Sentinel piece reveals troubling attitudes toward free press”
AUDIO
Best News Story Single or Ongoing
- GOLD: Hope Karnopp and Tyler Katzenberger
The Daily Cardinal
“Cardinal Call: Interstate Plasma To Close Campus-Area Location”
Best Sports Story
- BRONZE: Hope Karnopp and Donnie Slusher
The Daily Cardinal
“Cardinal Call: Where Do The Badgers Go From Here?”
Best Original Podcast
- SILVER: The Daily Cardinal Staff
The Daily Cardinal
“The Student Dive”
VIDEO
Best News Story Single or Ongoing
- GOLD: Samantha Benish
Channel 3000
“Divine Nine Garden Plaza unveiled on UW-Madison campus”
ONLINE
Best Use of Multi-Media
- SILVER: Hope Karnopp
The Daily Cardinal
“Cardinal Call”
Best Website Design
- GOLD: The Daily Cardinal Staff
The Daily Cardinal
Best Local News or Feature Website
- GOLD: Nicole Herzog, Matt Blaustein, Mason Braasch, Braden Ross and Curb Magazine Staff
Curb Magazine
“Curb: Pulse”
Best News Story
- GOLD: Charlie Hildebrand
The Daily Cardinal
“‘Harmful and confusing’: UW-Madison community reacts to antisemitic Halloween costume”
- BRONZE: Audrey Thibert
The Badger Herald
“LGBTQ+, GNC community sees bias incident ahead of conservative talk”
Best Hard Feature Story
- GOLD: Will Romano
The Badger Herald
“‘When I’m sleeping I see everything’: Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan makes its mark on Wisconsin”
Best Soft Feature Story
- GOLD: Rachel Hale
The Daily Cardinal
“No, It’s Just Coffee isn’t Madison’s newest dating app”
Best Sports Story
- GOLD: Will Romano
The Badger Herald
“From cobblestone of Pamplona to Madison: Meet Wisconsin men’s soccer’s Iñaki Iribarren”
Best Editorial or Commentary
- GOLD: Anupras Mohapatra
The Daily Cardinal
“University response to June 14 incidents appalling”
Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story
- GOLD: The Daily Cardinal Staff
The Daily Cardinal
“Live updates: Wisconsin votes in 2022 election”
- SILVER: Ben Cadigan
The Badger Herald
“2022 Midterm Election Coverage”
- BRONZE: The Daily Cardinal Staff
The Daily Cardinal
“Live updates: Citizens gather at Wisconsin Capitol to protest draft opinion repealing Roe v. Wade”