SJMC Students and Curb Magazine Win Milwaukee Press Club 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards

The Milwaukee Press Club announced the winners of their 2022 Excellence in Journalism Awards at their annual Gridiron Awards Ceremony on May 12. Many J-School students, Curb Magazine, and The Daily Cardinal staff won awards for their outstanding work. This award is presented to professional and student journalists for their journalistic work across multiple categories including news and feature writing, visual and audio journalism, and online and multimedia design. Students in the J-School took home 24 awards, including 14 Gold prizes. Additionally, many J-School alumni took home professional awards for their work.

Congratulations to all of our student and alumni award winners!

SJMC AWARD WINNERS:

WRITING

Best News Story

GOLD: Maddie Bergstrom

The Badger Herald

“Students speak out on misrepresentation in Summer Term photoshoot”

The Badger Herald

“New Chazen exhibition highlights UW’s history of discrimination”

Best Long Hard Feature Story

GOLD: Audrey Thibert

The Badger Herald

“Not enough, not yet: UW makes progress on sexual assault response, but shortcomings persist”

Curb Magazine

“Band-Aid on a Bigger Wound”

Best Long Soft Feature Story

SILVER: Allyson Fergot

Curb Magazine

“Prairie Protectors”

Best Short Hard Feature Story

GOLD: Samantha Benish

The Daily Cardinal

“Nurses ‘just want to be appreciated’ amidst COVID-19 challenges”

Best Short Soft Feature Story

GOLD: Jackson Walker

The Daily Cardinal

“Like he never left: Mike Leckrone returns to showbiz with ‘Moments of Happiness’”

Best Editorial or Commentary

BRONZE: Celia Hiorns

The Badger Herald

“Tim Michels’ response to Sentinel piece reveals troubling attitudes toward free press”

AUDIO

Best News Story Single or Ongoing

GOLD: Hope Karnopp and Tyler Katzenberger

The Daily Cardinal

“Cardinal Call: Interstate Plasma To Close Campus-Area Location”

Best Sports Story

BRONZE: Hope Karnopp and Donnie Slusher

The Daily Cardinal

“Cardinal Call: Where Do The Badgers Go From Here?”

Best Original Podcast

SILVER: The Daily Cardinal Staff

The Daily Cardinal

“The Student Dive”

VIDEO

Best News Story Single or Ongoing

GOLD: Samantha Benish

Channel 3000

“Divine Nine Garden Plaza unveiled on UW-Madison campus”

ONLINE

Best Use of Multi-Media

SILVER: Hope Karnopp

The Daily Cardinal

“Cardinal Call”

Best Website Design

GOLD: The Daily Cardinal Staff

The Daily Cardinal

Best Local News or Feature Website

GOLD: Nicole Herzog, Matt Blaustein, Mason Braasch, Braden Ross and Curb Magazine Staff

Curb Magazine

“Curb: Pulse”

Best News Story

GOLD: Charlie Hildebrand

The Daily Cardinal

“‘Harmful and confusing’: UW-Madison community reacts to antisemitic Halloween costume”

The Badger Herald

“LGBTQ+, GNC community sees bias incident ahead of conservative talk”

Best Hard Feature Story

GOLD: Will Romano

The Badger Herald

“‘When I’m sleeping I see everything’: Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan makes its mark on Wisconsin”

Best Soft Feature Story

GOLD: Rachel Hale

The Daily Cardinal

“No, It’s Just Coffee isn’t Madison’s newest dating app”

Best Sports Story

GOLD: Will Romano

The Badger Herald

“From cobblestone of Pamplona to Madison: Meet Wisconsin men’s soccer’s Iñaki Iribarren”

Best Editorial or Commentary

GOLD: Anupras Mohapatra

The Daily Cardinal

“University response to June 14 incidents appalling”

Best Journalistic Use of Social Media to Tell or Enhance a Story