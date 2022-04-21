SJMC students receive regional 2022 SPJ Mark of Excellence Awards

By Emily Knepple

The Society of Professional Journalists Region 6 announced the winners of the region’s Mark of Excellence Awards on April 6. SPJ recognizes the best in student journalism across several different categories, including print, radio, television and arts/graphics/multimedia. This year, SPJ added two new categories: arts/fashion journalism and food/restaurant journalism.

Curb Magazine won four awards for their work on their 2021 Issue Out Of The Dark. Curb won Best Student Magazine and Best Affiliated Website. Seniors Tamia Fowlkes, Elea Levin and Cailyn Schiltz were recognized for their multimedia work on “Blackout: The dark side of the drunkest state in America.” Alum Kalli Anderson (BA’21) won Best Feature Photography for “Thinking Outside the Box” and was also recognized as a finalist for her work on “Even in darkness it’s possible to create light.”

Senior Grace Landsberg was a finalist in the Best Podcast category for her work on “Crushin’ in COVID.” Senior Joe Rickles won the award for Best Food/Restaurant Journalism for “Old fashioned, never out of style.”

The Badger Report, SJMC’s bi-weekly half-hour streamed newscast hosted by students in J425: Video Journalism, won Best All-Around Television Newscast.